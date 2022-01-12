It appears Trey Songz is back in the news once again—and unfortunately for him, it’s not music related.



Uproxx reports that the Anticipation artist has been accused of rape by artist and former UNLV basketball player Dylan Gonzalez. Gonzalez previously tweeted “Trey Songz is a rapist” just before the turn of 2022 and on Tuesday, she put out an official statement that touched on her encounter with the Back Home singer and expressed support to other sexual assault victims.

“With what seems like endlessly recurring news of the alleged sexual assaults committed by Trey Songz, I am forced to repeatedly relive in my mind, and suffer anew, the long-suppressed horror and unbearable PTSD of my rape by his very hands at a well known Las Vegas hotel,” Gonzalez wrote. “I want to send my love, strength, and hope to all who are victims of sexual assault and its fatal nature. You are not alone. I stand with you and encourage all those who have suffered abuse to speak out and come forward. Suppression of our voices only emboldens our oppressors, and you cannot heal what you do not reveal.”

She concluded, “At this time I humbly request my privacy, consideration and compassion while I fully commit to pursue the best course of action and all of my legal options. Gracias Mi Gente, Dyl.” Gonzalez also urged for all inquiries and questions to be directed to her attorney.

As for Songz, a rep for his team has since responded to these new allegations and expressed confidence in the full exoneration of the “I Invented Sex” singer as the legal process plays out.

“Trey and his team are confident in the legal process and that there will be an abundance of exonerating information to come over the next few weeks,” a rep told TMZ.

As previously noted by The Cut, this pattern of sexual assault allegations for Songz spans across multiple women, multiple years, and multiple cities. (Y’all remember when Keke Palmer tried to sound the alarm some years back because I DO.) Despite that fact, it appears not much has been done to keep the Ready artist from harassing and assaulting women or to hold him accountable for his actions. If he doesn’t clean up his act soon (and I mean, like, yesterday), he might have to reconsider changing his name from Mr. Steal Yo Girl to Mr. Steal Yo Jail Cell. Just saying.