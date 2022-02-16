It appears Trey Songz, aka “Mr. I Apparently Don’t Know How to Keep My Hands to Myself,” is about to be embroiled in yet another legal battle stemming from claims of sexual assault.



Advertisement

Per Complex, on Tuesday, Jauhara Jeffries filed a suit against the Ready artist in which she claimed he sexually assaulted her at a nightclub on New Year’s Eve back in 2017.

Now, Songz’s legal team is attempting to fight back, claiming that there was some witness tampering going on on behalf of Jeffries’ lawyer. According to Songz’s lawyers, they said that there was an additional witness who was present that same night who was around Jeffries and Songz, and denied seeing the entertainer “inappropriately touch” her or “anything that could have resembled that.” The lawyers also claim that that same witness was approached by Jeffries lawyer in an attempt to give a different account and the offer of bringing her in as a “co-plaintiff” and “a payout between $100,000 and $200,000.”

Complex has more:

“Defendant Tremaine Neverson moves for sanctions against Plaintiff and her counsel for witness tampering,” reads a motion by Songz’s legal team obtained by Complex. “[Witness 1] is an independent witness who was with Plaintiff and Defendant during the entirety of the period relevant to Plaintiff’s claim. [Witness 1] states—by an affidavit attached to this Motion and through recorded statements that may be presented at an evidentiary hearing—that the assault described in the Complaint never happened.”

Jeffries’ lawyer, Ariel Mitchell, has since responded to Songz’ witness tampering claims, telling TMZ:

“This is nothing more than bullying and an attempt to silence counsel and the many victims who have been assaulted by Defendant Songz and will be vigorously defended in court. I will further be exonerated as I was when this allegation was previously made by Defendant Songz’s prior attorney.”

Advertisement

Just last month, Songz was named in another sexual assault suit by artist and former UNLV basketball player Dylan Gonzalez.