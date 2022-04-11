It appears Trey Songz has been cleared of sexual assault allegations stemming from an alleged encounter in Las Vegas.

Per Page Six, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police department dropped the case against the “Dive In” singer over the weekend, explaining that no criminal charges will be filed but that should new evidence be presented they’ll certainly reopen the case.

“The LVMPD has concluded the investigation into the sexual assault allegations against Tremaine Neverson and determined that no criminal charges will be filed,” the department said in a statement. “If any new evidence comes to light, the case will be reopened for further investigation.”

Shortly after, Songz’s lawyers spoke out on the outcome, telling TMZ: “We are pleased that Trey Songz’ has been cleared of wrongdoing and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department investigation has officially been closed. We are grateful to the LVMPD for the professional police work done and their thorough investigation, which included findings of inconsistency in witness testimony and insufficient evidence. We are pleased that Trey can now return to what he does best, entertaining.”

The case centered around an alleged sexual assault encounter at the hands of the Ready artist back in November when he allegedly invited a group of women back to his room at The Cosmopolitan hotel to help celebrate his 37th birthday.

While the Las Vegas chapter of this story may be over, the entertainer is also facing charges in Miami due to another suit being brought against him by Jauhara Jeffries who claims the Anticipation artist sexually assaulted her while out at E11VEN nightclub in Miami on New Year’s Eve. As previously reported by The Root, in February, Songz alleged witness tampering in the case, a move Jeffries’ attorney Ariel Mitchell referred to as “bullying and an attempt to silence counsel.”