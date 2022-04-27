In his first major headlining appearance since the Astroworld tragedy in 2021, Travis Scott will be performing at this year’s Primavera Festival in Santiago, Chile in South America.

Per Variety, the “Anecdote” rapper will appear at three installments during the event, and will be joined by other headliners such as Lorde, Bjork, Arctic Monkeys and more this November. The established festival originated in Spain but has since been held in South American countries such as Argentina, Chile and Brazil and in the U.S.

News of Scott’s performance comes on the heels of Coachella, which just wrapped it s second weekend of performances and activities on Sunday. As previously reported by The Root, Scott was booted as a headliner for the festival in the aftermath of the Astroworld tragedy. It was later announced that the slot would be replaced by Kanye “It’s Just ‘Ye’ Now, Like For Real” West. Ye himself was later replaced by The Weeknd at the 11th hour. Despite not being officially on the roster, Scott was spotted in the desert during the first weekend of Coachella, performing and even DJing at Coachella’s Revolve x Bootsy Bellows official afterparty.

Perhaps this festival appearance will be another step in Scott’s attempt to get back in the regular groove of things. Prior to his surprise appearance at Coachella, billboards began popping up along Interstate 10 and around California promoting his forthcoming album, Utopia.

No matter what happens for Scott music-wise, it’s clear the legal ramifications from the tragic events that transpired at Astroworld are far from over. The “Goosebumps” rapper is one out of the many folks and entities who are named in the handful of lawsuits that came from the deadly event. There has been no word yet on an official trial date.