Heads up, music festival-lovers!



It appears we’ll be going-going, back-back to Cali-Cali—more specifically Indio, California for Coachella 2022.

Per Pitchfork, this year’s event will take place across two weekends in April (April 15-17 and 22-24 to be exact). It’s also expected to be livestreamed on Coachella’s official YouTube channel for those who can’t make it (or simply choose not to because...Da’Rona).

In a post to Twitter on Wednesday, Coachella officially revealed the entire lineup for this year. Alongside Billie Eilish and Harry Styles, the artist formerly known as Kanye West aka Ye, will also serve as the headliner for the event. This occasion marks Yeezy’s first return back to the desert since his initial performance back in 2011.

In addition to Yeezus, other musical faves that are set to take the stage include: Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Lil Baby, Daniel Ceasar, Big Sean, Baby Keem, City Girls, Pink Sweat$, 21 Savage, Giveon, Ari Lennox, Isaiah Rashad, Koffee, Freddie Gibbs and Madlib, Arlo Parks, J.I.D., Masego, Vince Staples and many more.

As previously reported by The Root, Travis Scott was also set to perform at this year’s festival but was promptly removed following the Astroworld tragedy last November that resulted in the deaths of 10 people.

Additionally, Pitchfork also notes that full vaccination will no longer be required to attend the festival. In a note posted to their official website, organizers explained at the time:

“After seeing first-hand the low transmission data and successful implementation of safety protocols at our other festivals this past month, we feel confident that we can update our health policy to allow for: Negative COVID-19 test taken within 72 hours of the event OR proof of full vaccination,”

The 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is scheduled to take place April 15-17and 22-24 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA. For more information on how to secure tix, head on over to coachella.com.