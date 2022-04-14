It appears the legal ramifications stemming from Travis Scott’s Astroworld festival, which ended in tragedy back in Nov. 2021, are continuing to play out.

On Wednesday, it was reported that the top lawyer representing Live Nation, one company out of the many that have been named in several suits, is now pushing back against an upcoming documentary centering around the devastating event.

Directed by Charlie Minn, Concert Crush: The Travis Scott Festival Tragedy is set to feature “interviews with several Astroworld survivors and witnesses” and “other attorneys representing victims,” with special screenings planned across various cities in Texas, according to Rolling Stone. However, in a new letter, Live Nation’s top attorney Neal Manne argued that the project could “taint the jury pool,” and raised concerns about the participation of Riccardo Ramos, who serves as co-producer for the film and attorney for 20 victims in the case.

“The involvement of plaintiffs’ lawyers in the film, and the publicity the filmmakers and producers are trying to generate for it, raise significant issues about efforts to taint the jury pool,” the letter read in part.

It later added: “Although the parties and Intervenor ABC News have agreed they will benefit from additional time to discuss the pending motions regarding the Court’s February 15 Publicity Order before the Court hears argument on them, we believe it is important for the Court to be aware of the Concert Crush film and the involvement of some plaintiffs’ lawyers in its content, production, and promotion.”

In response to the letter, Robert C. Hillard, a different attorney also representing plaintiffs in the suit and was not involved with the documentary, disparaged Manne’s attempt likening it to “a transparent ‘tattle-tale’ letter, rather than, as required by the rules, the filing of a motion, which would require them to set out some type of requested relief.”

There has been no word yet on an official start date for any Astroworld trials.