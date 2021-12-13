Following the tragic events of the Astroworld Festival, Travis Scott is reportedly no longer playing the 2022 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival.



According to KESQ, the news comes from city of Indio and Community Services Manager Jim Curtis. Scott was previously announced as the headliner for Saturday, April 11 and 18.

Several outlets have reached out to event promoter Goldenvoice, but they have yet to release a statement.

The Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival is scheduled to take place April 10-12 and 17-19 at the Empire Polo Club in Indio, CA.

On Nov. 5 at the Astroworld Festival in Houston, 10 people died and hundreds were injured when the crowd surged out of control.

In the time since then, Scott, Live Nation, the security companies responsible for crowd management, the Houston Police Department and the Houston Fire Department have all been criticized for how the tragedy was handled.

A Change.org petition was started to remove Scott from the Coachella lineup. At present it has just over 60,000 signatures.

As previously reported by The Root, in an interview with Charlamagne tha God, Scott says he didn’t know how bad things were until the post-show press conference.

“It wasn’t really until, like, minutes until the press conference [that] I figured out exactly what happened. Even after the show [I was] just kind of hearing things but I didn’t know the exact details until minutes before the press conference. And even at that moment, you’re kind of just like ‘wait, what?’ Like, you just went through something and you’re just like ‘what?’”

In the aftermath of the tragedy, there have been 275 lawsuits filed. Many of them name Scott, NRG Park, Live Nation and its subsidiary ScoreMore, and the security companies working the event. Streaming company Apple and guest star Drake are also named in several suits.

Scott denies all allegations and is currently filing requests for dismissals in many of the suits.