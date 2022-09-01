Who wouldn’t like to work with Drake and The Weeknd? They’re two of the most popular artists in the world who both also happen to be from Canada, just like Torey Lanez.

But, the Canadian pop stars have not been accepting any opportunities to record music with the controversial Lanez.

On Tuesday, the “Say It” artist revealed on Twitter that Drake and The Weeknd have ignored his collaboration requests for the last few years.

He wrote, “Been sending them songs for years … but nah not a single one,” Lanez said in response to a question if either of the artists will appear on his next album.

There seems to be no hate on Lanez’s side because in response to a comment that read, “that’s embarrassing like who would admit that,” Lanez replied, “Me cuz it’s not embarrassing to me I’m an incredible artist. No loss they still great.”

But what Lanez failed to mention is that the two pop stars are probably trying to stay away from him because he’s still facing criminal charges for allegedly shooting Megan Thee Stallion in the foot in 2020.

Unless Drake and The Weeknd are cool with aligning themselves with a man who allegedly shot a woman, they probably won’t be seen near Lanez anytime soon.

At a court hearing in July, Lanez’s attorney asked the presiding judge to postpone the trial, saying there would be “potential conflicts” due to another case not involving Megan.

Outside of the Megan Thee Stallion trial, Lanez has been getting in more trouble. In May, he was detained by the TSA at a Las Vegas airport after a large amount of marijuana was found on his person. In April, was arrested after a judge determined that the rapper and singer violated a protective order that prohibits him from “contacting or harassing Megan or sharing any discovery in the case.

Megan opened up to Gayle King about the alleged shooting on an episode of CBS This Morning in April. During that interview, she claimed that Lanez offered her over $1 million to keep her quiet.

The Houston rapper also addressed Lanez on her latest studio album Traumazine. In the song “Who Me” featuring Pooh Shiesty, Megan doubles down on the accusation that Lanez was in fact the one who shot her in the foot.