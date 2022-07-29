Ya’ll remember the Tory Lanez? You know, the guy that’s being accused of shooting Megan Thee Stallion. The trial in the assault case is set to begin on Sept. 14, but Lanez’s legal team is trying to push back that date due to other circumstances.

On Thursday, Lanez’s attorney asked the presiding judge to postpone the trial during a court hearing, saying there will be “potential conflicts” due to another case not involving Megan, according to Rolling Stone.

Reporter Nancy Dillon tweeted, “Update on Tory Lanez hearing today: Tory didn’t attend. His lawyer asked to postpone 9/14 trial in Megan Thee Stallion assault case due to potential conflicts with unrelated case she’s on. Judge called it “premature” to bump trial. Back 8/12 to see if the conflicts clear up.

The attorneys on both sides have been going back and forth for the last couple of months. In June, they battled over information leaks in the assault case that were not supposed to be released to the public.

This year alone, Lanez has been getting in some trouble outside of the assault case with Megan. In May, he was detained by TSA at a Las Vegas airport after a large amount of Marijuana was found on his person. In April, was arrested after a judge determined that the rapper and singer violated a protective order that prohibits him from “contacting or harassing Megan or sharing any discovery in the case.”

In April, Megan opened up to Gayle King on an episode of CBS This Morning and detailed how she, Lanez, and her ex-best friend Kelsey Harris were initially at a party at Kylie Jenner’s house but things quickly escalated as the night came to a close. During that interview, Megan also claimed that Lanez offered her over $1 million to keep her quiet.

Lanez has maintained his innocence despite the reports that he shot Megan because he “was just too drunk.”