It looks like the “M” in the MCU now stands for “Megan, ” as it’s recently been revealed that Megan Thee Stallion will be making her debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe soon.

In a recent interview with The Cut, Thee Stallion talked about—among many other things— her desire to expand her influence and prominence beyond music, and let on that she’d been cast in Marvel’s recently released series, She-Hulk, and a new musical comedy from A24.

This news shouldn’t come as a surprise, as the “Body” rapper has been outspoken about taking her talents to Hollywood before, and recently appeared as her rap alter ego, Tina Snow, on the hit STARZ series , P-Valley. She divulged that she once auditioned for the role of Mercedes on that show before she became a household name in the music world.

“I was just coming up and I read for Mercedes,” she explained. “But seeing Brandee [Evans] play Mercedes, I’m like, ‘Obviously, I was not here yet.’ She’s so perfect for that role.”

Of her imminent journey deeper into the industry, Megan also credits artists like Queen Latifah and Ice Cube as blueprints for how she eventually wants to move: “When I look at them, it inspires me to take it further than just music. I don’t feel like I’m only going to be an actress—I feel like I’m also going to be a director and I’m also going to be a producer.”

Megan Thee Director? I definitely like the sound of that. Forget Hot Girl Summer, looks like the industry may turn into Hot Girl Hollywood real soon.

To read Megan’s full interview, head to thecut.com