Embattled rapper Tory Lanez finds himself in legal trouble again.

According to TMZ, he was detained at a Las Vegas airport as he boarded a departure flight. When a “large” amount of weed was discovered on his person, he was held for a short time but eventually let go. Since he was stuck in town, he decided to make it a business trip and booked a gig at Drai’s Nightclub.

So I have questions.

First of all, how much weed do you have to have on you for TSA agents in Las Vegas to think, “Wow, that’s a lot?” Who doesn’t know you can’t travel with marijuana on you? They won’t let you take the large toothpaste on the plane but you somehow think your weed is going to get through? Knowing how much legal trouble he’s already in, why is Tory bringing this much attention to himself? And finally, who is paying Vegas nightclub prices to see Tory Lanez? This guy literally cannot stop himself from getting into trouble.

The Canadian rapper, real name Daystar Peterson, is currently charged with one count each of assault with a semiautomatic firearm and carrying a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle in connection to his alleged shooting of Megan Thee Stallion. In a recent interview with Gayle King, the “Savage” rapper described how things escalated from an argument about her leaving the party into gun violence.

“The argument in the car is getting worse and I don’t want to be in this car no more,” she said. “‘Cause I see it’s getting crazy. So I get out the car and it’s like everything happens so fast. And all I hear is this man screaming, he said, ‘Dance, bitch!’ and he start[ed] shooting, and I’m just like, ‘Oh my God.’ Like, he shot a couple of times. And I was so scared. He is standing up over the window shooting.”

She then told Gayle that once he realized what had happened, Tory allegedly started apologizing and offered her $1 million not to say anything.

“I was like, ‘What are you talking about? Why are you offering me money right now? Help me! If you’re sorry, just help me,” Megan said through tears.

Just so it’s clear, this is not the place for your nonsense conspiracy theories or Megan harassment. Tory’s name has become more synonymous with his problems than his music and at some point there needs to be consequences.