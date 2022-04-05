On Tuesday, “Luv” rapper Tory Lanez was remanded into custody and handcuffed for violating a protection order put in place in connection to the Megan Thee Stallion assault case.

According to Rolling Stone’s Nancy Dillon, Judge David Herriford set Lanez’ bail at $350,000 after hearing nearly an hour of argument, ultimately ruling that the rapper did not follow the court order that prohibits him from “contacting or harassing Megan or sharing any discovery in the case.” He’s expected to post bail some time today and will reappear in court for the official trial on Sep. 14.

Here’s more on the court hearing, per Rolling Stone:

His lawyer, Shawn Holley, argued that Lanez did not provide a third-party Twitter user and YouTube personality known as DJ Akademiks with any discovery in the case before Akademiks tweeted in February that “Tory Lanez DNA was not found on the weapon in the Meg Thee Stallion case.” Holley confirmed in open court that the swab on the gun came back “inconclusive” with four contributors, so the Akademiks tweet was “incorrect.” “If he had seen this document, he presumably would have got it right,” she argued. Holley further confirmed that the swab on the gun’s magazine “excluded” Lanez.

As previously reported by The Root, in February, Megan took to Twitter to combat the false narratives surrounding this case, as perpetuated by both DJ Akademiks online.

“I know some of y’all blogs on payroll but please don’t get sued trying to create a hate campaign. Be a real journalist and post FACTS,” the “Thot Shit” rapper wrote in part in an Instagram story.

She later added, “What’s even more fucked up is this shit is all public record and nobody even cares to read. Only thing that happened in court was it got pushed to April 5th...but y’all will get a lie trending..Imagine how I feel...reliving this shit everyday publicly. It hurts, I’m so tired.”