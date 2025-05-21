Entertainment

Tina Knowles Admits This Long-Held Wish For Her Granddaughter Rumi's Career

Tina Knowles recently spoke about her granddaughter, whose made headlines since her 'Cowboy Carter' tour debut in April.

Shanelle Genai
Tina Knowles, left; Rumi, center, Beyonce, and Blue Ivy.
Tina Knowles may be finishing up her own book tour, but her sights are still set on her youngest granddaughter Rumi and how she’s been behaving on her mom’s “Cowboy Carter” tour recently. What she’s just revealed will no doubt have you laughing.

As we’ve written about, Rumi has been taking social media by storm with her appearances, making fans everywhere cheer over her childlike excitement, dancing, fashion and overall Black Girl Joy. Despite Knowles’ and her big sister Blue Ivy’s slight attempts at trying to control it, it’s clear to anybody who sees her that little Rumi is itching for her own moment in the spotlight.

In a surprising admission, “Mama T” revealed she actually is waiting for the day when Rumi gets to “let loose” onstage and show the world what all she’s capable of. Speaking in a new interview with Extra on, Knowles explained how the young one is starting to develop her sense of confidence by being onstage with Beyoncé and Blue Ivy — and that she’s been waiting for this moment ever since Bey’s “Renaissance Tour” back in 2023.

“She’s told us every night during ‘Renaissance’: ‘I’m ready. I’m ready to go out there.’ And we were like ‘OK, next time.’ And this time, her mom let her go and it’s wonderful to see her out there,” Knowles explained. “But they need to let her let loose because she’s back there doing choreography and twirling and doing pliés and everything else. I’m like ‘let her loose one night.’”

In a separate interview, Knowles also addressed the “grandma” side-eye moment she had to have with Rumi earlier in May when the eager child tried to speak into the mic as her mother was trying to talk. In the now-viral clip, it appears as if Knowles is scolding her grandchild.

However, while speaking with Gayle King during one her last stops of her “Matriarch” book tour, Knowles explained that it wasn’t what fans were thinking.

“People have written all kinds of narratives about it,” she said. “It really wasn’t that. It was just that she was reaching for the mic because she wanted to say something, and I realized that, and she was pulling, and I was like, ‘Oh God, that’s all that needs to happen, is the mic hits her in the face.”