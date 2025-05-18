Adorable Rumi Carter Continues to Tease Her Big Sister, Blue Ivy, On Stage And The Fans Can't Get Enough

Beyoncé’s youngest daughter, Rumi, has been having a time teasing her older sister, Blue Ivy, on stage, as younger sisters do. The Beyhive has been hyping the 7-year-old up since her night one appearance, and even if some of her excitement has calmed since that night (per Blue’s direction, as many fans believe), she continues to be hilarious and adorable.

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour Kicked Off With This Viral Moment CC Share Subtitles Off

English view video Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour Kicked Off With This Viral Moment

Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour Kicked Off With This Viral Moment CC Share Subtitles Off

English Beyonce's Cowboy Carter Tour Kicked Off With This Viral Moment

Looking like a Black Dorothy From The Wizard of Oz every night, Rumi Carter’s vibrant and free-spirited personality stands in contrast to that of her controlled sister, Blue Ivy. This dynamic between Rumi and Blue is evident on stage, captivating audiences and inspiring fans to dedicate numerous social media posts to the two young performers.

Advertisement

Fans especially have focused on funny moments from night four of a more demure Rumi looking back at her older sister as if to say “Is this what you wanted?”

Advertisement

While the sarcastic smiles and waves to the crowd left the Beyhive in stitches, as we reported on The Root, Rumi’s calmer attitude had fans begging for the excited little girl to come back.

Advertisement

That same night as Rumi was about to exit the stage, she held Blue Ivy’s hands and sweetly blew a kiss to her older sister, highlighting their close relationship. This heartwarming moment elicited cheers from the Beyhive, a nod from Blue and a laugh from Beyoncé as she watched her daughters leave the stage. During the May 17th Chicago show, the Beyhive was even more amused when Bey and Jay-Z’s youngest daughter flicked Blue Ivy’s hair out of her face like a real star.

Advertisement

Here’s what happened. When Blue bent down, her hair blocked Rumi’s face and sightline. Nestled beside their mother, Rumi, without a thought, swept her older sister’s braids out of her face so fast, and some speculated so she could see her fans.

“The way she threw Blue braids,” one TikTok user commented with laughing emoji’s.

Advertisement

“Yesss, the whole stadium hollered,” commented another.

“Plz Rumi moving Blue’s hair plzzzzz lmao,” wrote another fan.

However, as hilarious as Rumi is on stage, her backstage moments are just as adorable. Standing with a woman fans have decided is her nanny, the young star in the making gracefully copies the choreography happening onstage. Her excitement flows out of her as her nanny tries to hold her in place before her cue.

Advertisement

“That lady be fighting hard to keep her back there,” one TikTok user commented.

“They keep hands on Rumi at all times she must be full of energy,” wrote another user.

Advertisement

Some fans have even considered the fact that Rumi’s natural talent for performing on cue could point to an exciting future career.

“I swear Rumi is going to be the Tony and Oscar winner of the family. Beyoncé’s pay back for us saying she can’t act. Just watch.”

Advertisement

Whether Rumi continues to perform in the future or not, it’s clear that Rumi is not only adorable but a natural under the spotlight.