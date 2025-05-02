Black America is Tickled by Tina Knowles Checking Granddaughter Rumi On Stage...Because We Can Relate

Most people have no idea what it’s like to share the stage with one of the most famous entertainers in the world, who also happens to be their mom. But if the images we’ve seen of Beyoncé’s youngest daughter Rumi can give us any insight, it looks like a lot of fun. Now that the seven-year-old is finally getting the chance to show up on stage during Bey’s “Cowboy Carter” tour, her infectious energy and her million-dollar smile have kept people talking.

The latest chatter has centered around a now-viral moment during Bey’s night two performance in Los Angeles. During the show, the “Protector” singer took time to congratulate her mother, Tina Knowles, on the success of her new New York Times bestseller, “Matriarch: A Memoir,” bringing her out on stage alongside daughters Blue Ivy and Rumi to receive her flowers.

Fans loved seeing the image of the three generations together on stage, but they can’t help but focus on the dynamic between the Knowles ladies, zooming in on the serious side eye Mama Tina gave Rumi when she couldn’t control her excitement on the stage.

In the clip, Mama Tina tries to get her grandbaby together as the seven-year-old grabs Bey in the middle of her Tina tribute. But Rumi seems to be oblivious to it all, jumping, waving and smiling at the crowd in the moment. Thankfully, big sister Blue Ivy stepped in at just the right moment, grabbing her little sister’s hand and pulling her away from grandmama’s glare.

Watch the exchange yourself here:

As the clip makes the rounds, TikTok has been flooded with comments from people – likely raised by Black grandmothers – who didn’t even have to be there to know that Mama Tina meant business.

“That’s old school grandma, the one that most children need. We see you Rumi ❤️, wrote someone on TikTok.

Others, who recognized Tina’s look knew she was annoyed.

“🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣 the face said it all 😂,” wrote someone else.

Another commenter chimed in, adding that Rumi may have seen her last stage for little while, if grandma has anything to do with it.

“This finna be rumi last appearance on that stage 😭,” wrote someone else.

Others noted how big sis Blue met the moment, stepping in to help keep her little sister out of trouble.

“Blue gonna put Rumi on a performance improvement plan 🤣🤣,” they wrote.