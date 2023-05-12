Wayfair's Outdoor Dining Sale Is a 50% Off Extravaganza
HALF PRICE SAVINGS
Wayfair's Outdoor Dining Sale Is a 50% Off Extravaganza

Make your deck, patio, or poolside the place to be this summer, and do it for half price.

Advertisement

His uncle caught the precious moment on video and planned to send it to his father who was away. Instead, the video never made it to his father. The uncle sold the phone and the video was found by the new owner and posted to social media where this little boy’s near-meltdown became an internet sensation. Read some of the hilarious reactions to his video:

Advertisement
Advertisement

Since then, Nketia has been rewarded for the joy he’s brought hundreds of thousands of people who needed a good laugh. Aside from praises in comment sections online, he’s been gifted new clothes and shoes from the boutique where he and his family shop, the report says.

Children’s laughter is honestly the easiest cure to easing the stress we adults put on one another.