This is the Ultimate Prime Day Beauty Shopping Guide

Make room in your medicine cabinets! Prime Day 2023 is finally here. And as usual, there are too many great deals to count on some of your favorite beauty and personal care products. Because you’re probably going to be shopping all day, we wanted to do some of the work for you, and share some of the best deals on the products we love. Check out our favorite Prime Day beauty deals. But don’t sleep, these deals are only available July 11 and 12.
Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Curly Hair Shampoo and Conditioner Set
Wash day just got a whole lot better with this deal on the Carol’s Daughter Black Vanilla Curly Hair Shampoo and Conditioner Set. It’s made without parabens, sulfates or artificial colors, just a whole lot of natural goodness to leave your hair feeling softer and more manageable.
Regular Price - $18, Prime Day Deal - $13.50
Burt’s Bees Classic Set
The Burt’s Bees Classic Set is the perfect gift for someone who is all about self-care. This dope set comes in a beautiful tin and includes the Original Beeswax Lip Balm, Cuticle Cream, Hand Salve, Res-Q Ointment, Hand Repair Cream & Foot Cream. We won’t tell if you decide to keep it for yourself.
Regular Price - $25, Prime Day Deal - $17
Philips Sonicare ProtectiveClean 5300 Rechargeable Electric Power Toothbrush
The Philips Sonicare Rechargeable Electric Toothbrush lets you take your brushing to the next level. It has great features like a 2-minute timer so you know exactly how long to brush. And you can personalize your brushing experience using one of the three modes – clean, white or gum care.
Regular Price - $109.96, Prime Day Deal - $59.95
Waterpik Water Flosser
Get rid of all the stuff that brushing alone leaves behind with the Waterpik water flosser. It has 10 pressure settings for your comfort and comes with extra tips for the whole family. You’ll definitely make your dentist happy.
Regular Price - $99.99, Prime Day Deal - $49.99
Urban Decay Naked Eyeshadow Palette
If you love eyeshadow, you’re going to want to jump on this deal on the Urban Decay eyeshadow palette. It comes with 12 beautifully neutral shades that let you create stunning looks.
Regular Price - $50, Prime Day Deal - $27.50
Neutrogena Body Oil Light Sesame Formula
Give yourself a gorgeous summer glow with Neutrogena Body Oil. The lightweight body oil absorbs into the skin, leaving it smooth without feeling greasy.
Regular Price - $23.69, Prime Day Deal - $14.82
Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Leave In Conditioner
Say goodbye to dry and damaged hair with the Strengthen & Restore Leave-In Conditioner from Shea Moisture. It’s made with shea butter, peppermint and apple cider vinegar to lock in moisture and control the frizz.
Regular Price - $12.99, Prime Day Deal - $8.97
Braun Body Groomer for Men
Guys, you can give yourself a clean shave everywhere (even the sensitive areas) with the body groomer from Braun. It’s waterproof, making it perfect for manscaping in the shower.
Regular Price - $69.99, Prime Day Deal - $58.94
Shea Moisture Curl Enhancing Smoothie
Keep your curls poppin’ all summer long with Curl Enhancing Smoothie from Shea Moisture. It’s specially formulated to control frizz and add body and shine to your do. And it’s make with coconut and hibiscus to leave your hair smelling delicious.
Regular Price - $11.99, Prime Day Deal - $8.99
Lancôme Cils Booster XL Enhancing Mascara Primer
Make your lashes look longer and fuller with mascara primer from Lancôme. It’s infused with Vitamins B5 & E to maximize the impact of your mascara
One happy customer wrote,“My lashes look so much thicker and longer when I wear this under my mascara - no clumping or sensitivity issues - highly recommend!”
Regular Price - $30, Prime Day Deal - $21
Thayers Hydrating Rose Petal Witch Hazel Facial Toner
Who needs expensive toners when there’s Hydrating Rose Petal Witch Hazel from Thayers? It helps tighten pores, controls oil production and reduces inflammation leaving you with a glowing complexion.
Regular Price - $10.95, Prime Day Deal - $9.01
Facial Steamer Spa
Have spa day at home with this Facial Steamer Spa. It helps soften and hydrate your skin and purify your pores. Now all you need is a cucumber water.
Regular Price - $89.99, Prime Day Deal - $59.99
Finishing Touch Flawless Legs, Leg Hair Remover for Women
You can’t go around with hairy legs all summer, which is why it’s the perfect time to take advantage of a great deal on the Flawless Legs Leg Hair Remover. Painless and easy to use, your legs will be beach ready in no time.
Regular Price - $59.98, Prime Day Deal - $24.70
Pura D’or Vitamin E Oil
Instead of asking what Vitamin E oil can do, we should be asking what it can’t do. Preventing wrinkles, reducing the appearance of scars and stretch marks, repairing split ends and stimulating hair growth are just a few of the things this amazing oil can do. Still not convinced? Grab this Prime Day Deal on Vitamin E oil from Pura D’Or and see for yourself.
Regular Price - $16.99, Prime Day Deal - $11.89
Neutrogena Invisible Daily Defense Face Sunscreen + Hydrating Serum
Help prevent sunburn and protect yourself against harmful UV rays with the Invisible Daily Defense Face Sunscreen and Hydrating Serum from Neutrogena. The lightweight sunscreen is infused with ginger and keeps you covered without feeling greasy.
Regular Price - $14.09, Prime Day Deal - $11.87