The X-Files: Black Actors We Can See As Mulder, Scully in Ryan Coogler’s Reboot

The X-Files remains one of TV’s most popular shows of all-time. While the mysterious mythology and spooky storylines certainly kept us interested, it was the undeniable chemistry between David Duchovny’s Fox Mulder and Gillian Anderson’s Dana Scully that had us coming back every week. With Ryan Coogler possibly working on a more “diverse” reboot, we have some cool casting ideas for this new Black X-Files.
Dominique Fishback
From her work in The Last Days of Ptolemy Grey, to Swarm, to the upcoming Transformers: Rise of the Beasts, it’s clear Dominique Fishback can handle anything. She’d be a very cool Scully, but I also want to see her take on Mulder.
Nathan Stewart-Jarrett
Nathan Stewart-Jarrett has a fascinating presence that makes you want to know more about all his characters.
Nicole Beharie
Her time on Sleepy Hollow showed us she can fit in perfectly in a weird, sometimes nonsensical, sci-fi/fantasy world. In that series, she was definitely the Scully in the partnership. This time around, I’d like to see her walk on the other side as the Mulder.
Lakeith Stanfield
Lakeith Stanfield has the right X-Files mix of nerdy energy and idealistic truth seeker.
Kirby Howell-Baptiste
She has an amazing ability to perfectly blend drama, comedy and fantasy, all the most crucial elements to The X-Files enduring popularity.
John Boyega
Action, comedy, drama, John Boyega does it all. It feels like he’s tailor made to be the new Mulder.
Jodie Turner-Smith
Scully is the grounded non-believer. Jodie Turner-Smith can embody her mix of intelligence and pragmatism.
Jesse Williams
So, about that sexy, undeniable, explosive chemistry between Mulder and Scully, may I suggest Jesse Williams?
Nathalie Emmanuel
Her work with Kevin Hart in Die Hart lends itself to the absurdity some of the cases offer.
Edi Gathegi
He could add a fascinating hint of danger to either Mulder or Scully.
Cynthia Addai-Robinson
Her history of playing strong, no nonsense women in Spartacus, Arrow and The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power translates brilliantly to portraying Scully.
Jay Ellis
Let’s not forget how charming Mulder could be when he needed to be.
KiKi Layne
Don’t forget that Mulder and Scully were exceptional agents, who excelled at their jobs despite the craziness they were involved in. We definitely need a verified action star.
William Jackson Harper
What made David Duchovny so fascinating was his draw as a quirky sex symbol. William Jackson Harper definitely falls in that category.
Jurnee Smollett
While all these actresses would be great in a new X-Files, it feels like Jurnee Smollett should absolutely be the top choice. Throughout her long career, we’ve seen her do every genre necessary to make this project perfect.
John David Washington
If we’re looking for someone who can make the show’s wild conspiracies and mythology seem completely reasonable, John David Washington fits the bill.
Gugu Mbatha-Raw
It’s hard to match the captivating presence of Gillian Anderson, but Gugu Mbatha-Raw might be the one of the few actresses who can come close.
Chukwudi Iwuji
His hilariously over-the-top performance in the upcoming Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will help him embody the series’ dry wit.
Candice Patton
Candice Patton is brilliant at keeping her head as sci-fi shenanigans are going crazy around her.
Donald Glover
Donald Glover always delivers unique, fresh projects. Collaborating with Ryan Coogler could lead to something really special.