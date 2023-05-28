She gets it from her mama! Everyone knows Cardi B does not come to play on the red carpet (And now we know she makes a damn good school lunch too!). And if you’re one of her over 160 million Instagram followers, you’ve seen that her five-year-old daughter Kulture is just as stylish. Whether she’s just hanging out at home or dressed in a gorgeous gown to celebrate her birthday, Kulture’s looks are always on point. She even has her own Instagram account!



We wanted to look at some of Kulture’s most adorable style moments the rapper has shared with her fans. These images of Cardi B’s little girl are guaranteed to warm your heart.