13 Things You'd Better Know When Dealing With a Gemini This Season

If you have a Gemini in your life, you already know that from May 21 to June 20, it’s all about their birthday. They’ve been waiting all year to celebrate, and if you’re lucky enough to be in their inner circle, they expect you to come along for the ride.

People born under this air sign are usually natural charmers who are known to be the life of the party. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself under their spell without a warning. But they can also be known to give it to you straight, so be prepared to hear what they have to say with no filter.

Since they have a whole month to celebrate, here are some things you better know before you find yourself involved with a Gemini.