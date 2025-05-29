I'm A Virgo Star Jharrel Jerome & Cast On True Astrological Stereotypes
13 Things You'd Better Know When Dealing With a Gemini This Season

Culture

From May 21 through June 20, it's all about the sign of the twins, and we're breaking down everything you need to know.

By
Angela Johnson
If you have a Gemini in your life, you already know that from May 21 to June 20, it’s all about their birthday. They’ve been waiting all year to celebrate, and if you’re lucky enough to be in their inner circle, they expect you to come along for the ride.

People born under this air sign are usually natural charmers who are known to be the life of the party. Don’t be surprised if you find yourself under their spell without a warning. But they can also be known to give it to you straight, so be prepared to hear what they have to say with no filter.

Since they have a whole month to celebrate, here are some things you better know before you find yourself involved with a Gemini.

They’re the Life of the Party

They’re the Life of the Party

If you’re having a party, make sure you have at least one Gemini on the guest list. Known for being charming and witty, you better believe they’ll find a smooth way to insert themselves into the conversation...and keep everyone in the room hanging on to their every word.

They Can Thrive Almost Anywhere

They Can Thrive Almost Anywhere

Good luck catching a Gemini off guard. They take that quick wit and charm with them everywhere they go and are known for their uncanny ability to adapt in almost any situation.

“If you throw something our way, we will catch it,” said TikToker @devvgemk. 

They’re Gonna Give it To You Straight

They’re Gonna Give it To You Straight

Gemini may be the sign of twins, but it doesn’t mean they’re two-faced. In fact, you can always count on them to keep it all the way real. And when they’re speaking their mind to you, get ready for all of the smoke.

“Please don’t ask for my honest opinion. I’m not sparing no feelings!,” wrote one proud Gemini on Instagram.

They’re Great Communicators... If They Like You

They’re Great Communicators... If They Like You

One thing about Gemini, they love to debate. So if you’re dealing with one and they aren’t saying anything, you should definitely be worried that they’d rather be elsewhere.

“They love talking, debating, bouncing ideas around,” says TikToker @legendaryjoy. “But if their responses are short, dull or very dismissive, that is a clear indication that that Gemini do not like you.”

They Need Their Space

They Need Their Space

Although Gemini have no problem engaging with others, they still need to have a little time for themselves. So be warned, don’t roll up on the Geminis in your life without calling first, you just might be interrupting their “me time.”

“And please don’t FaceTime me like why you need to see me to talk to me 😂” wrote someone on Instagram.

They Are Smart AF

They Are Smart AF

Naturally curious, Gemini are going to have the answer. And if they don’t, they will spend hours trying to find it. They love asking questions and showing off what they know to everyone around them.

“Geminis are just smart. They know things and word play is their specialty,” said @damnyoureagemini on TikTok.

The Ultimate Side Hustler

The Ultimate Side Hustler

Gemini always have their minds on their money. Known for being great at multitasking, they’re not afraid of hard work and almost always have some kind of serious side hustle going on.

You Can’t Keep Them in One Place For Very Long

You Can’t Keep Them in One Place For Very Long

A Gemini’s curiosity can also be the thing that makes them want to make changes in love and in life. They can get restless, so don’t expect them to stay at a job or in a relationship that doesn’t stimulate them.

They’re Always in Style

They’re Always in Style

Gemini love fashion almost as much as they love learning new things. For that reason, they stay on top the trends and are not afraid to experiment with new and different styles – to match their personality du jour, of course.

According to Astrologyzone.com, Gemini women are some of the best at accessorizing, so prepare to be impressed by their collection of shoes and handbags.

Yellow is Not Always Their Color

Yellow is Not Always Their Color

This air sign is usually associated with colors like light green and yellow, but contrary to popular belief, you’ll be hard pressed to find a Gemini who actually likes wearing such a bright color.

“Yo why is Gemini always yellow? My favorite colors are black, green, and purple,” wrote someone on TikTok.

They Are Best With Aquarius

They Are Best With Aquarius

According to Zodiacsign.com, when looking for love, Gemini are most compatible with Aquarius, another air sign who can fulfill their need for information and smart conversation.

“Aquarius will give Gemini so much mental stimulation and the conversation will be so deep that it takes two people to understand just how deep an Aquarius can get,“ said @marc_solo on TikTok.

When Loving a Gemini, Be Present

When Loving a Gemini, Be Present

If you’re in a romantic relationship with a Gemini, be ready to put in that work. According to @iamspencetaylor, loving a Gemini is about “being present, playful and mentally available every single day.“ But don’t worry, your hard work will be rewarded in the form of an amazing partner who is extremely loyal.

But Don’t Make Them Repeat Themselves

But Don’t Make Them Repeat Themselves

When you’re loving a Gemini, one of the worst things you can do is not listen when they’re telling you what they need. If you don’t believe us, ask @iamspencetaylor, who says “They don’t like repeating themselves.”

“I really HATE repeating myself, I’m intentional in communication. I sit and think about every angle and only relay it to you once I have clarity, why the hell wouldn’t you hear me first time? 😭🤣,” cosigned someone in the comments.

