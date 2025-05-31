The Most Boldest and Outrageous 2025 Prom Looks

Screenshots: TikTok

As prom season comes to an end, we are highlighting some of our favorite — and outrageous — prom looks that were a real showstopper. From the bold looks to the cosplay of the Disney characters, we couldn’t get enough of it.

Tied Up In Avant Garde

IG: shelbypd..moments

Channeling The Met Gala, this handsome prom goer looked amazing wearing an assortment of cream color ties that were sewn together to create a beautiful cape jacket almost mimicking wings. He paired it with a studded tie that is as long as the line to get on a ride at an amusement park. Absolutely stunning!

Princess and The Frog

Screenshot| IG:slayedpromss

Fulfilling every Disney lover dreams, this young lady celebrated her prom in character and style.

Enchanted Castle

Screenshot | TikTok: @pep_ent

This prom sendoff looked absolutely magical as this beautiful young woman created an enchanted castle for family and friends before her final dance.

Beauty & The Beast

Screenshot| IG: @laylow_camilo

Speaking of an animated fantasy, Beauty and The Beast never looked this good for a prom sendoff.

Hotter Than A Prom Send Off

Screenshot | IG: @thereallaii

This young couple pulled up to their senior prom in a shiny… fire truck? Guess they wanted to make sure that they arrived, they were going to set the building on fire.

We Are Going To Need Security

Screenshot | IG:@_rome4x

This senior pulled out all the stops with his custom made ombre green suit with the matching Louis Vuitton duffle bags. In the viral video, he was escorted by security to his private stage to show off his prom look to friends and family in the neighborhood.

Snow Global Send-Off

Screenshot | TikTok: @dameonharris0

This beautiful senior made her big reveal in an inflatable snow globe showing her her gorgeous white sparkly gown. This send off brought the whole neighborhood out.

Phantom Of The Prom

Screenshot | @Instagram

We have seen some over the top looks, but nothing could compare to the bedazzled mask this young man was spotted rocking.

Blanket of Flowers

Screenshot: Instagram

Instead of bringing a corsage for his date, he decided to wear them on a satin cape to match her dress. The level of creativity for their prom arrival had no limits.

Elegant Block Party

Screenshot | TikTok: _alejandrodario

This pair pulled out all the tops with their over-the-top decor!

The Ultimate PROM-ise

Screenshot

This couple went viral with the most sweetest promise to attend the high school ceremony together. Drones, flashy outfits, and a gorgeous bouquet of roses sealed the deal for the ultimate prom arrival.