Rumi Carter’s Cute Snafu on Stage Inspired The Funniest Internet Comments…Ever

The American leg of the Cowboy Carter Tour is over, but the internet still can’t get enough of Rumi Carter. In fact, Beyoncé’s youngest daughter has been cracking everybody up since her very first adorable appearance on the Cowboy Carter Tour, and just when you thought the cutie couldn’t get any funnier, there is this resurfaced video.

A recent TikTok post with a unique angle of Rumi entering the stage has everyone talking and laughing. The angle provides a perfect view of back stage, including white-clad little Rumi, her nanny and a view of the giant crowd of fans in the background. The video is particularly interesting because Rumi had been spicing up her entrance during the NJ/NY post…dipping her cowboy hat to the crowd, and throwing it backstage before she joined her mom and sister.

However, on the May 28th New Jersey show, Rumi did her entrance, but it didn’t go as smoothly as it had been, at least not for her nanny. The perfectly-angled clip, which has been circulating on TikTok, shows Rumi’s nanny scrambling to catch the hat after Rumi threw it a bit too hard, and folks can’t stop cheesin’ at it.

“Lmao this lady prob has a whole PHD in childcare or something to get this job and Rumi got her catching hats,” wrote one TikTok user.

In the clip, you can see Rumi do a double-take to watch the hat fly much further than she intended, and her nanny, unable to catch the hat, sits back at her post as the hat flops on the ground away from her.

The moment that really sparked comment was when Rumi watched as the nanny struggled to catch the hat. Some folks on TikTok think that Rumi was wondering how her nanny didn’t catch that hat.

“Rumi,” wrote one user with laughing emojis, “why she fling it so hard and kept looking back like how you ain’t catch that. The Carters are comedy!!!”

“If they don’t give this lady a raise,” wrote another user.

Some users are calling for the nanny to speak up about what it’s like working with Rumi.

“I need this woman’s side on the documentary,” wrote one user.

Rumi has just about everybody in stitches, and her moments on stage have quickly managed to become one of the most anticipated stage appearances of the show.

As one TikTok user wrote in the comments, “They need to just rename the tour “Rumi Carter Tour!” My internet niece has taken over the show!”