This 21-Year-Old Metro Atlanta Black Man Went Viral For Turning Plastic Into Fuel, Here's How it Works

If Mother Nature could smile, she’d be beaming right now. After five long years, Atlanta native Julian Brown has launched an innovation as powerful as it is sustainable. Declaring a war on waste, this self-starter is working to turn pollution into power with his company, Naturejab — and he’s just getting started.

This revolutionary process didn’t happen overnight. The 21-year-old nature-lover began working with his hands at a young age with an affinity for building and taking things apart. Intrigued by hands-on discovery early on, it’s no wonder he’s grasped the mechanics of Pyrolysis, recycling plastic waste into a fuel he calls “Plastidiesel.” If we’re on our way to destroying that Texas-sized island of trash floating in the ocean called the Great Pacific Garbage Patch (yes, it has a name), then sign the planet up...expeditiously.

What Is Pyrolysis?

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture, Pyrolysis is a technology which allows one to convert biomass to a liquid product using temperatures at or above 500 °C in the absence of oxygen. This intense thermal energy is what’s being used to deconstruct waste, rendering the remains a cleaner source of energy which can be used for fuel.

“The very issue we have is the production of plastic,” Brown, 21, told the Root. “The reason why recycling hasn’t been done is because it hasn’t been profitable. But now, we are able to make a product of super high value out of something that otherwise is just seen as waste.”

ASAP Labs Testing

Brown isn’t just tooting his own horn either. The entrepreneur recently returned from a trip to Vancouver, Washington for the purpose of testing his recycled diesel with some heavyweights in fuel testing, ASAP Labs. While some claimed his alternative energy was “horrible fuel” that would “destroy engines,” his samples passed with flying colors on May 22, showing more favorable results than its industry competitors. Boom.

“It looks like it definitely burned cleaner,” an employee at ASAP Labs confirmed in a documentation of the fuel’s results Friday. “It appears that this diesel probably burns cleaner than typical diesel.” While the lab employee admitted he was skeptical, he revealed they run thousands of tests, and “the results don’t lie.”

“Someone protect this man. Pioneering true renewable energy,” one fan responded in the comment section. “Glad I get to live at the same time [as] this man. Truly a marvel of his craft and the future,” a second added. “Good, KEEP GOING! Now you gotta get the solar situation figured out!,” a third added, and they aren’t wrong.

It’s going to take some coin to keep this sustainability train chugging, and he’s calling on anyone willing to jump on board to support his solar-powered operation. “Help me invent the world’s first continuous, solar, microwave pyrolysis reactor of plastic waste!” Brown’s call-to-action reads. “I will create alternatives to gasoline and diesel while destroying plastic for > $1 a gallon!”

The Importance Of Hands-On Skills

The Tennessee born visionary began welding at 17 years old in high school, and encouraged the importance of hands-on skill and trade work. It’s these skills that gave him the tools he needed to create the technology that could change the world as we know it.

“In order to build a plastic into a fuel reactor, you need to know how to weld,” Brown told The Root. “It’s great to have these skills because they can be used in your personal life, just as much as they can in business.”

“Beyond all I do, I really want the impact to go far beyond anything physical,” Brown said. He added that we as an entire species would progress in every type of issue if we found it within us to find a solution, together. “If we immediately give up in our own minds before we even begin to find a solution, then how are we gonna get anywhere?” he asked. “Instead, we should come at it from a mindset of ‘How can this be done’ instead of ‘Can this be done.’”

Fueling The Future

According to Julian Brown, as long as he’s around, “there will be no such thing as plastic waste — only untapped energy.” With sky-high ambition rooted in his childhood and a deep sense of gratitude for how his journey has unfolded, Brown is stepping into his purpose on the world stage. And we’re here for it.

“When I was five years old, I told my mom that I was gonna create something that would change the world,” he recalls. “It’s always been within me — I just never knew what it was gonna be.” Now, he knows. And the world is sure to benefit from these next-level achievements.