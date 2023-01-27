The Real Housewives of Potomac Season 7 Reunion Looks are Here and I'm Dizzy

The Real Housewives of Potomac have never been ones to look up to as far as fashion goes, but Bravo has released the photos from the season 7 reunion. Here’s a rundown of this year’s looks as well as a look back at season 6 to see if any of them upgraded their wardrobes this time around.
1. Gizelle Bryant- Season 7
It seems like Gizelle Bryant wanted us to get a glimpse back into her First Lady days with this long sleeve, turtleneck get-up. The color is beautiful on her but the design of this Albina Dyla dress? Yikes.
2. Charrisse Jackson-Jordan- Season 7
Former housewife, Charrisee Jackson-Jordan is trying her hardest to get back on the show, but she still can’t seem to deliver on the correct wardrobe choice. However, her makeup looks beautiful.
3. Mia Thornton- Season 7
This dress is not out of the ordinary for Mia Thornton, with the frightening high slit and the same makeup we see every single day. I will give her credit for finding a dress shape that is flattering, and this shade of blue is lovely on her.
4. Jacqueline Blake- Season 7
Sorry, Mia. I think your ex-bestie Jacqueline outshined you this time! Jacqueline Blake, who got far too much screen time this season by the way, looks simple yet classic in this pageant-like Signature Dresses Georgetown gown. Nice job.
5. Ashley Darby- Season 7
I’ve loved seeing Ashely Darbt experiment with her hair lately, and this style is a hit! Step aside Candiace, I think Ashely owns the blunt bob now! The dress on the other hand, the color is stunning but the cut-out is not my cup of tea.
6. Candiace Dillard Bassett- Season 7
This Karen Sabag dress is just like Candiace Dillard, dramatic. These feathers are guaranteed to sweep up the tears of the housewives after she reads them for filth!
7. Karen Huger- Season 7
The Grand Dame has arrived and serving body, hair, and elegance! One thing about Karen Huger, she will always be in the top reunion looks! My only issue is that long sleeve... no ma’am.
8. Robyn Dixon- Season 7
Well, well, well. It looks like Robyn Dixon didn’t want to be at the bottom of the style list this year! I adore this shade of blue against her skin tone, and she picked the best gown shape of the group! Well done, Robyn.
9. Wendy Osefo- Season 7
Wendy and her four degrees have come to shut down the season 7 reunion! The drama, the creativity, the jet-black middle-part inches, and the earrings to die for! Thank you Wendy for saving your cast from being the worst-dressed franchise.
1. Gizelle Bryant- Season 6
Gizelle Bryant, we’re so tired of these lackluster looks. I respect the comfort, but we were here for a reunion, not a sleepover.
2. Robyn Dixon- Season 6
Robyn Dixon, you should have reevaluated this look. The hair? No ma’am. The makeup? Absolutely not. The dress shape is ok but the color should’ve been much more vibrant for her skin tone.
3. Ashley Darby- Season 6
Ashley Darby looks boring but cute. That’s it.
4. Wendy Osefo- Season 6
I hated, hated, hated this bow on Professor Wendy’s shoulder, but the rest of the look is great! The shoes and jewelry were the best parts of this outfit.
5. Candiace Dillard Bassett- Season 6
I’m not in love with this dress on Candiace Dillard Bassett but anything is better than Gizelle Bryant’s jumpsuit. Also Candiace, this is the shape of bob you should be wearing, not that shorter blunt-cut one, okay?
6. Mia Thornton- Season 6
Now, this is a reunion look! Mia Thornton may be messy in attitude, but not in reunion looks! This shade of pink, the shoulder-length hair, and drop-down earring is the most put-together look I’ve seen on her!
7. Karen Huger- Season 6
Again, Karen Huger steals the show! She looks like the most glamorous flamingo you ever did see! Love, love, love. Bravo, Karen.
