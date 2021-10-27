The Real Housewives of Atlanta are heading back to our screens for season 14 soon, only this time, we’ll be seeing a mix of old and new faces.



According to People, the official lineup for the upcoming season, which was announced on Tuesday, will see current stars Kandi Burru ss, Kenya Moore, and Drew Sidora all make their return. Former cast member Shereé Whitfield is also set to polish her peach off once again for her return this season alongside “longtime friend” Marlo Hampton, who will finally be joining the group as a full- time cast member after appearing on the show for nearly a decade. Additionally, newcomer and Olympic track star Sanya Richards-Ross will also be joining the ladies, though she’s no novice to reality TV. Ross and her NFL alum husband Aaron Ross previously starred in their own show on WeTV, Glam and Gold, back in 2013.

The fan-favorite series has been rocked with several cast shakeups over the last year. As previously reported by The Root, NeNe Leakes announced her departure from the series in August of 2020. Over a year later, longtime cast members Cynthia Bailey and Porsha Williams also announced their exits from the show this past September.

While Williams may not be holding her peach on the beloved franchise, she’ll be getting into a whole other franchise of her own next month. Per E!, Williams and her new fiancé Simon Guobadia will be the center of a brand new spinoff, The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha’s Family Matters. From the looks of the trailer posted below, this new series will follow Williams in aftermath of her very quick and very sus engagement as they embark on a family retreat in Mexico.

Seeing as how Andy Cohen has eyes, ears and a nose for sniffing out drama, this series is sure to keep fans tuning in.

The Real Housewives of Atlanta Porsha’s Family Matters premieres Sunday, Nov. 29 at 9pm ET. Production for season 14 of The Real Housewives of Atlanta is currently in progress.