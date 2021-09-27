After 11 seasons, two marriages and countless dustups and business ventures, Cynthia Bailey—now Cynthia Bailey-Hill since marrying Mike Hill last October—is laying her Real Housewives of Atlanta peach to rest. On Monday, the longtime cast member announced on social media that she’s departing the franchise, writing on Instagram:
After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.
Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next!
Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!
I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures.
Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you.
It’s time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you.
See you guys soon!
Bravo has yet to comment on the exit, but a source “close to production” confirmed Bailey-Hill’s exit to Page Six, noting that it was “her decision” and that “her statement is accurate.”
Page Six also revived a conversation between Bailey-Hill and Wendy Williams this June, in which Williams suggested Bailey-Hill should be fired from RHOA “because there’s nothing more exciting that you can give to us,” said Williams. “I don’t want to see you fight, I don’t want to see you get divorced, like, I think it’s time.”
In response, Bailey-Hill cryptically noted: “God’s will, not my will, be done. I’ve had an amazing run, it’s been 11 amazing years as a consistent peach holder.”
Bailey-Hill’s exit follows that of fan-favorite Nene Leakes (h/t Deadline) and a rumored departure by Porsha Williams, though the latter has been recanted amid a “cast shakeup” (h/t Page Six). Fans of Bailey-Hill can still catch her on screen in Bravo’s upcoming The Real Housewives Ultimate Girls Trip, reports Page Six.
