After 11 seasons, two marriages and countless dustups and business ventures, Cynthia Bailey—now Cynthia Bailey-Hill since marrying Mike Hill last October—is laying her Real Housewives of Atlanta peach to rest. On Monday, the longtime cast member announced on social media that she’s departing the franchise, writing on Instagram:

After much thought and consideration, I have made the very difficult and heartfelt decision not to return for the next season of Real Housewives of Atlanta.

Thank you NBC Universal, Bravo, and Truly Original for over a decade of partnership. I can’t wait to see what we do next!

Thank you to my Real Housewives of Atlanta castmates for eleven of the most unbelievable years of my life; and the most incredible & UNFORGETTABLE memories!

I am so grateful to have had this amazing journey, and I am anxiously waiting to embark on new adventures.

Most importantly, THANK YOU to my fans! I could not have done it without your blessings, love, and support. Without the fans, none of this would be possible. I love and appreciate all of you.

It’s time to move on to my next chapter, and I look forward to sharing it with all of you.

See you guys soon!