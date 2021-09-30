Last week, we told you that The Real Housewives of Atlanta (RHOA) star and model Cynthia Bailey would be turning in her peach and saying goodbye to the Bravo series after 11 seasons.

Now, per Page Six, after 10 seasons and weeks of rumors of her departure , Porsha Williams will officially be saying bye-bye to that peach life and hello to a handful of all-new ventures. Williams, who recently bought her fiancé Simon Guobadia an engagement ring from Tiffany & Co. earlier this week, confirmed her exit from the show in a lengthy post to Instagram writing:

“After ten life-changing, gratifying, incredible years, it is finally time to begin my next chapter. Next season, I will not be returning to the Real Housewives of Atlanta franchise. This was a difficult decision to not only make, but also come to terms with. It’s one I have put a lot of thought into and because of that, I know it’s the right one.”

She continued:



I want to thank Bravo, Truly Original, and Andy Cohen for this opportunity, and all the show’s producers, editors, and assistants, for working tirelessly every day to create our show. I have so much love and endless gratitude for my Bravo family and supporters. You’ve made the past decade a truly special one. One where I’ve dealt with unbelievable highs and unbelievable lows, and I can honestly say I would not have made it through some of them without the unconditional love and support I have gotten from all of you. Don’t worry though, I’ll be back on your TV very soon 😉 I can’t wait to share all of my exciting new endeavors with the world-beginning with the release of my memoir, The Pursuit of Porsha, out on November 16. As for the rest, you’ll just have to wait and see! Love ya! 😘📚🎉#ThePursuitofPorsha #DecaturGirl

Upon Williams’ posting, castmate Kandi Burress wished her well in the comments, writing: “I was hoping you weren’t 4real leaving. Wishing you the best on all you’ve got going on!”

The Real Housewives franchise producer Andy Cohen also shared similar sentiments by posting, “What a run. What an evolution. As we discussed, I’m gonna go ahead and consider this more of a PAUSE than a goodbye.”

