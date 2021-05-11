What Is This, Hunny? RHOA’s Porsha Williams Goes Instagram Official With New Fiancé Simon Guobadia [Updated]

Porsha Williams visits SiriusXM Studios on January 13, 2017 in New York City. Photo : Michael Loccisano ( Getty Images )

On Monday night, the social streets went from zero to 100 real quick when Real Housewives of Atlanta star Porsha Williams posted a pic of herself with new fiancé Simon Guobadia on Instagram.



Now for those unfamiliar to the RHOA franchise, this news wouldn’t stand out as it’s a pretty regular thing to do on social media. But for us faithful viewers? This announcement can only be summed up in four words: “whew chile, the ghetto.” I’ll tell you why.

The reason why this particular engagement comes as a complete surprise is because Mr. Guobadia just so happens to be the ex-husband of Porsha’s friend Falynn Guobadia, who was introduced to us earlier this season. People reports that the Mr. and Mrs. recently announced their decision to go their separate ways in late April, with the two posting the news via Instagram stories on April 22. While Porsha said everything but “I’m engaged,” pics from this past Mother’s Day holiday revealed her wearing a very noticeable diamond ring on her finger while posing with Simon and her ex-fiance Dennis McKinley.

It’s also important to mention here that in her post, she revealed that she and Simon had only been together for a month, which begs the question of whether or not this new romance is truly for real or simply for ratings. (Fans this season were pretty vocal about how boring this season and subsequent reunion were, so dropping a lowkey controversial engagement announcement like this right after the reunion aired seems like a pretty smart move to boost viewership for the upcoming season. I’m just sayin’.)

But if you ask new fiancé Simon, this love is one of truth and positivity.

“I’d like to seize this opportunity to thank every well wisher of Porsha and I, whether via phone, text or DM. You affirm my believe that finding love is possible for everyone who genuinely seeks one,” Guobadia captioned a separate post online. “Getting married again was never a question in my mind, but when. Did not expect to be blessed with a mate so soon. The interesting thing about life is that it is an individual journey. Porsha and I, with the support of our loved ones have chosen to travel together as one and spread love and positivity to our community which is in desperate need of positive and healthy images of the best versions of ourselves.”

He concluded, “What we have is what we wish every single one of you out there—happiness. So when I asked...she said yes. That is ALL that mattered. Thank you again for your love and support. Truly appreciated. #LoveWins” (Does it?)

Hey, look: if they like it, I love it. I wish nothing but happiness to every person on this Earth, especially given the tumultuous year we all experienced in 2020. But I’d be completely lyin’ if I didn’t say this news makes it a bit harder for me to stan Porsha as hard I used to—and apparently, I’m not the only one.

Regardless, this news definitely just secured my spot for next season’s viewership because I honestly can’t wait to see how this all plays out. Oh, what? You thought I wasn’t gonna watch? Yeah, right. Bye ashy—I’ll see y’all in season 14.

Updated: 5/11/21 at 5:00 pm, E.T.: Falynn Guobadia has spoken, issuing the following statement via E! to The Root in response to news of Porsha and Simon’s engagement.

“At this time, I am focusing on finalizing my divorce and healing. Sending positivity to all of you,” Falynn simply stated.

E! also took a moment to recap Porsha’s announcement of the whirlwind romance yesterday, in which she stated:

“Our relationship began a month ago—yes we are crazy in love...I know it’s fast but we are living life each day to its fullest. I choose happiness every morning and every night. Tuning out all negative energy and only focused on positive wishes. He makes me so happy and to me, that is what matters most.”

“For all of you that need facts, I get the optics but Simon filed for divorce from a previous marriage in January. I had nothing to do with their divorce filing. That’s between the two of them,” Porsha continued. “Falynn and I are not friends, and Simon’s divorce has been settled. Our relationship is a positive, loving step forward in everybody’s lives.”