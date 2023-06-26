The MAGA Who Allegedly Racially-terrorized His Neighborhood Could be In Big Trouble

A North Carolina man has been arrested after harassing his neighbors while whipping around a Confederate-flag covered pickup truck, according to The Daily Beast. The FBI found probable cause to charge the man for racially intimidating his Mexican and Black neighbors with more than just slurs.



Going to school in Washington D.C. meant you were bound to run into one of those trucks decked out with anti-abortion, extra-conservative Christian, Trump stanning, Confederate images while trying to enjoy the monuments. Turns out, the residents in Concord, North Carolina had their own case of the same craziness.

Advertisement

Marian Hudak’s harassment accusations go back to November of 2021, according to Queen City News. Hudak was accused of harassing his Mexican American neighbors by egging their vehicle, throwing the classic “go back to your country” insult and even physically assaulting one of them. The following year, Hudak was accused of trying to run a Black driver off the road with his MAGA-mobile while yelling racial slurs and eventually pulling a gun on him.

Soon after that incident, he nearly turned himself in for his foolishness after complaining that he couldn’t continue carrying on the way he did.

Advertisement Advertisement

Read more from The Daily Beast:

Hudak was eventually questioned by the police in December. “I can’t take this anymore,” he told them, according to the complaint. “I got banned from Sam’s Club because they said I yell F Black people… It’s my First Amendment, and I will use it because they ask for trouble.” According to the complaint, Hudak has consistently bashed “illegal” immigration and so-called crimes Black people have committed against him, and has blared hate speech loudly from his tackily decorated truck. Social media pages associated with Hudak indicate he emigrated from Slovakia.

Advertisement

The FBI and Department of Justice accused Hudak of interfering with federally protected activities and criminally interfering with Right to Fair Housing protections based on race.

It’s not known what’s next for Hudak but if he’s sentenced, he still may face only 120 days in prison.