Tyre was a family man

Tyre was the youngest of Ms. RowVaughn Wells’ children, her baby boy. He had three older siblings. To show his love for his mother, he had her name tattooed on his arm.

“My son was a beautiful soul and he touched everyone,” said Wells in a press conference weeks ago. She said he was near perfect.

Per NBC, he came from his home in Sacramento to visit his family in Memphis. Wells said she looked forward to his greeting “Hello parents!” when he would come through the front door. The last time his mother saw him is when he was heading out to go take pictures of the sunset and stopped to ask her what she was making for dinner. Sesame seed chicken was his favorite, his mother said.

Nichols was described by his family and attorneys as a good son who was trying to be the best father to his now 4-year-old son.