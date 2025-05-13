Internet Stunned by Sex Worker's Explosive Claim About Cassie— And it Involves Urination

The first batch of witnesses in Sean “Diddy” Combs’ federal sex crime trial did NOT hold back in their testimonies. One of them, a sex worker, explained to the jury disturbing details behind his participation in alleged “freak-offs.” One particular claim about the events has the internet completely up in arms both in concern and absolute disgust.

Monday, May 12, Daniel Phillip, a former manager of a male revue show for women, testified that he was paid by Casandra “Cassie” Ventura to perform sexual acts with her in front of her “husband,” who he identified as Combs. Among a slew of preferences, he claimed Combs often ordered him to apply baby oil on Ventura and also allegedly gave instructions on how to perform sexual acts with her. One surprising order allegedly came from Ventura, per the witness.

“Cassie was actually the one that asked me to urinate on her. She asked me if I had ever done that before, she told me to do it. Apparently I was doing it wrong, because they both told me,” alleged Phillip on the stand.

Social media users had mixed reactions to the allegation. One side of folks figured that would be a component of Combs’ alleged freaky kinks. The other side of folks were concerned about Ventura’s mental and emotional health considering she has to relive these events.

“She been with Diddy for decades, of course she was just as perverted. She only switched up cause her feelings all the sudden changed,” wrote one X user.

“Praying for her cause I hate that she gotta relive this,” wrote one Instagram user.

“As bad as everyone wants to know the details I immediately got embarrassed for Cassie. It’s one thing to relive it in court but a consistent share of information on social media has to be exhausting,” wrote another user.

“Cassie husband gon have [to] be a trooper thru this trial cuz sheeesh,” wrote another Instagram user. Combs’ attorneys asked the court ahead of her anticipated testimony that Ventura’s husband, Alex Fine, be barred from the courtroom as she speaks in case he’s also called as a witness. The judge allowed him to sit in the courtroom.

Ventura is testifying this week on her accounts of the so-called “freak-offs.” She claimed that multiple escorts paid to participate as well, as Combs himself was allegedly prone to urinate on her to satisfy the rapper’s sexual appetite. Ventura said the ordeal made her feel “humiliated” and “squeamish.”

Combs is facing multiple counts of racketeering conspiracy, sex trafficking and engaging in interstate transportation for prostitution. His indictment cites three anonymous victims in addition to Ventura. He has plead not guilty and was denied bail.