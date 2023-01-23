The Best Photos From Beyoncé's Stunning Dubai Performance

Music

The Best Photos From Beyoncé's Stunning Dubai Performance

Queen Bey did what she always does during her show-stopping set: slay.

By
Candace McDuffie
Comments (3)
Alerts
We may earn a commission from links on this page.
Beyoncé attends the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Beyoncé attends the Atlantis The Royal Grand Reveal Weekend, a new ultra-luxury resort on January 21, 2023 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates.
Photo: Mason Poole/Parkwood Media (Getty Images)

All anyone has been talking about for the last 48 hours is Beyoncé’s show-stopping performance in Dubai. The concert commemorated the opening of the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal Resort. It took place on Saturday (January 21) and marked the Queen’s first time on the stage in four years. The set was just an hour long, but it is being lauded as quite the triumphant return. Here are the best photos from the evening.

Advertisement

2 / 16

A Grand Introduction

A Grand Introduction

Image for article titled The Best Photos From Beyoncé&#39;s Stunning Dubai Performance
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

Talk about a vision in yellow! The Renaissance artist impressed in a lemon-yellow floor-length gown, which contained small acrylic pieces from the waist down. The designer behind it is Omani designer Rayan Al Sulaimani. She is Dubai-based and her evening-wear brand Atelier Zuhara is known for it complex details.

Advertisement

3 / 16

Decadent Backdrop

Decadent Backdrop

Image for article titled The Best Photos From Beyoncé&#39;s Stunning Dubai Performance
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

Beyonce’s beautiful set design featured vibrant colors, Firdaus (a 48-person all-female orchestra) and The Mayyas (an all-female precision dance group from Lebanon). Onlookers were captivated by the backdrop during the hour-long performance.

Advertisement

4 / 16

Beautiful “Brown Skin-Girl”

Beautiful “Brown Skin-Girl”

Image for article titled The Best Photos From Beyoncé&#39;s Stunning Dubai Performance
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

One of the most memorable moments from Beyonce’s first performance since 2019 (her last full concert was in 2018) was when she brought out her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. The pair performed “Brown-Skin Girl,” the 2019 hit from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack.

Advertisement

5 / 16

A Goddess In Red

A Goddess In Red

Image for article titled The Best Photos From Beyoncé&#39;s Stunning Dubai Performance
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

Beyoncé’s first outfit change was into a corseted red bodysuit, which also had a matching train and gloves. The Lebanese designer behind the vision is Nicolas Jebran. It’s not the first time they have worked together. He dressed Queen Bey for the MTV Music Awards in 2014, then again for the Grammys in 2018. Jebran topped this gorgeous look with a sunburst crown.

Advertisement

6 / 16

True Queen Behavior

True Queen Behavior

Image for article titled The Best Photos From Beyoncé&#39;s Stunning Dubai Performance
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

Beyoncé’s dancers and their matching sequined attire stunned as they gave their all in front of an Egyptian-themed backdrop. Quite frankly, it took the ethereal production to the next level.

Advertisement

7 / 16

The Full Picture

The Full Picture

Image for article titled The Best Photos From Beyoncé&#39;s Stunning Dubai Performance
Photo: Mason Poole/Parkwood Media (Getty Images)

A fuller view of Beyoncé’s and her dancers from the stage. Her Nicolas Jebran garb was complimented by the colors chosen by the talent who accompanied her onstage.

Advertisement

8 / 16

The Red Carpet

The Red Carpet

Image for article titled The Best Photos From Beyoncé&#39;s Stunning Dubai Performance
Photo: Mason Poole/Parkwood Media (Getty Images)

Before the show, Beyoncé walked the red carpet in a metallic gold gown courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana. Containing sequins and a plunging neckline, the star paired the outfit with chandelier earrings, a ruffled gold cape and a gold clutch purse.

Advertisement

9 / 16

Pretty In Pink

Pretty In Pink

Image for article titled The Best Photos From Beyoncé&#39;s Stunning Dubai Performance
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

For the singer’s final look of the evening, Ukrainian designer Ivan Frolov was chosen. Frolov put Bey in a pink minidress and leggings. Both contained crystals and galvanic fine gold.

Advertisement

10 / 16

A Closer Look

A Closer Look

Image for article titled The Best Photos From Beyoncé&#39;s Stunning Dubai Performance
Photo: Mason Poole/Parkwood Media (Getty Images)

A closer look at Ivan Frolov’s creation displays the sheer nature of the pink dress as well as its intricate designs. The diamond earrings were a perfect way to complete the attire.

Advertisement

11 / 16

Walking On Water

Walking On Water

Image for article titled The Best Photos From Beyoncé&#39;s Stunning Dubai Performance
Photo: Mason Poole/Parkwood Media (Getty Images)

Bey went directly to water as she took to a fountain to belt out some of her greatest hits.

Advertisement

12 / 16

We Be All Night

We Be All Night

Image for article titled The Best Photos From Beyoncé&#39;s Stunning Dubai Performance
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

The star takes to the runaway amid a stream of water jets to give an unforgettable rendition of “Drunk In Love.”

Advertisement

13 / 16

Immaculate Drip

Immaculate Drip

Image for article titled The Best Photos From Beyoncé&#39;s Stunning Dubai Performance
Photo: Mason Poole/Parkwood Media (Getty Images)

The orchestra played the final moments of “Drunk in Love” as Beyoncé ascended from the pool amid a stream of water jets, floating over the audience on a small platform.

Advertisement

14 / 16

A Legendary Performer

A Legendary Performer

Image for article titled The Best Photos From Beyoncé&#39;s Stunning Dubai Performance
Photo: Mason Poole/Parkwood Media (Getty Images)

Bey enchants the crowd from the raised platform—which emerged from a water fountain—before fireworks went off to commemorate the evening.

Advertisement

15 / 16

Grand Finale

Grand Finale

Image for article titled The Best Photos From Beyoncé&#39;s Stunning Dubai Performance
Photo: Kevin Mazur (Getty Images)

Fireworks capped off a once-in-a-lifetime show from the greatest entertainer of our generation.

Advertisement

16 / 16