The Best Photos From Beyoncé's Stunning Dubai Performance

All anyone has been talking about for the last 48 hours is Beyoncé’s show-stopping performance in Dubai. The concert commemorated the opening of the luxury hotel Atlantis The Royal Resort. It took place on Saturday (January 21) and marked the Queen’s first time on the stage in four years. The set was just an hour long, but it is being lauded as quite the triumphant return. Here are the best photos from the evening.
2 / 16
A Grand Introduction
A Grand Introduction
Talk about a vision in yellow! The Renaissance artist impressed in a lemon-yellow floor-length gown, which contained small acrylic pieces from the waist down. The designer behind it is Omani designer Rayan Al Sulaimani. She is Dubai-based and her evening-wear brand Atelier Zuhara is known for it complex details.
3 / 16
Decadent Backdrop
Decadent Backdrop
Beyonce’s beautiful set design featured vibrant colors, Firdaus (a 48-person all-female orchestra) and The Mayyas (an all-female precision dance group from Lebanon). Onlookers were captivated by the backdrop during the hour-long performance.
4 / 16
Beautiful “Brown Skin-Girl”
Beautiful “Brown Skin-Girl”
One of the most memorable moments from Beyonce’s first performance since 2019 (her last full concert was in 2018) was when she brought out her 11-year-old daughter, Blue Ivy. The pair performed “Brown-Skin Girl,” the 2019 hit from The Lion King: The Gift soundtrack.
5 / 16
A Goddess In Red
A Goddess In Red
Beyoncé’s first outfit change was into a corseted red bodysuit, which also had a matching train and gloves. The Lebanese designer behind the vision is Nicolas Jebran. It’s not the first time they have worked together. He dressed Queen Bey for the MTV Music Awards in 2014, then again for the Grammys in 2018. Jebran topped this gorgeous look with a sunburst crown.
6 / 16
True Queen Behavior
True Queen Behavior
Beyoncé’s dancers and their matching sequined attire stunned as they gave their all in front of an Egyptian-themed backdrop. Quite frankly, it took the ethereal production to the next level.
7 / 16
The Full Picture
The Full Picture
A fuller view of Beyoncé’s and her dancers from the stage. Her Nicolas Jebran garb was complimented by the colors chosen by the talent who accompanied her onstage.
8 / 16
The Red Carpet
The Red Carpet
Before the show, Beyoncé walked the red carpet in a metallic gold gown courtesy of Dolce & Gabbana. Containing sequins and a plunging neckline, the star paired the outfit with chandelier earrings, a ruffled gold cape and a gold clutch purse.
9 / 16
Pretty In Pink
Pretty In Pink
For the singer’s final look of the evening, Ukrainian designer Ivan Frolov was chosen. Frolov put Bey in a pink minidress and leggings. Both contained crystals and galvanic fine gold.
10 / 16
A Closer Look
A Closer Look
A closer look at Ivan Frolov’s creation displays the sheer nature of the pink dress as well as its intricate designs. The diamond earrings were a perfect way to complete the attire.
11 / 16
Walking On Water
Walking On Water
Bey went directly to water as she took to a fountain to belt out some of her greatest hits.
12 / 16
We Be All Night
We Be All Night
The star takes to the runaway amid a stream of water jets to give an unforgettable rendition of “Drunk In Love.”
13 / 16
Immaculate Drip
Immaculate Drip
The orchestra played the final moments of “Drunk in Love” as Beyoncé ascended from the pool amid a stream of water jets, floating over the audience on a small platform.
14 / 16
A Legendary Performer
A Legendary Performer
Bey enchants the crowd from the raised platform—which emerged from a water fountain—before fireworks went off to commemorate the evening.
15 / 16
Grand Finale
Grand Finale
Fireworks capped off a once-in-a-lifetime show from the greatest entertainer of our generation.
16 / 16