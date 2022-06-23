Taraji P. Henson, like a lot of Black people, is tired. She’s tired of the endless racism, non-stop fight for justice and the overall “pressures of being Black.” To that end, she’s considering a big move out of the United States.



Per People, the Hidden Figures star told the People Every Day podcast, “I’m really considering getting up out of here, leaving and living in another country. That’s something that comes with 50, you get tired of fighting. I’m tired.”

“I want to just be. And be happy. I want to be called ‘Bella’ every day, drink wine and swat flies on the porch. Stress-free,” the Oscar-nominee added.

The 2022 BET Awards host notes that her perspective has changed as she’s gotten older.

“There’s something that happens when you turn 50, where all of your fucks are behind you. I’ve accomplished a lot and I’m going to do what I want to do,” Henson said. “I’m at the point now where if I say, ‘I quit, I’m going to go travel the world,’ I can. It’s so freeing.”

The Empire star has certainly earned the right to go relax on her porch in whatever country she chooses. In addition to the BET Awards, her new animated film Minions: The Rise of Gru hits theaters on July 1, her production company TPH Entertainment just signed a big deal with BET Studios and she’s portraying Shug Avery in The Color Purple musical adaptation.

With all those projects on deck, the Person of Interest actress is definitely ready for a summer trip overseas and she’s trying to get a famous friend to go with her.

“Me and Mary [J. Blige] have been trying to do this trip for so long but our schedules just keep getting crazy,” Henson said. “I just told her ‘Look, enough is enough, I need a vacation!’”

The 2022 BET Awards air Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on BET.