With the 2022 BET Awards slowly, but surely, approaching and we now have a good idea of what musical guests we can expect to see perform at the end of the month.

On Thursday, the legendary platform announced the first round of performers slated to take the stage, per a press release sent to The Root. The artists span across multiple music genres such as R&B, hip-hop, pop, and gospel and include immensely talented folks like: Babyface, Chance The Rapper, Chlöe, Ella Mai, Fireboy DML, Givēon, Jack Harlow, Joey Bada$$, Maverick City Music x Kirk Franklin, Latto, Lizzo, Muni Long, and Roddy Ricch.

As previously reported by The Root, this year’s BET Awards will see the return of Oscar-nominated actress Taraji P. Henson as hostess. Earlier this week, it was also revealed that Sean P. “Diddy/Puff/Puffy/Puff Daddy/Love” Combs would be the recipient of the Lifetime Achievement Award.

Advertisement

Leading in musical nominations this year are Drake, Doja Cat and Ari Lennox. Fellow nominees include: Silk Sonic (Anderson .Paak, Bruno Mars), Chlöe, Tems, Jazmine Sullivan, Mary J. Blige, Kendrick Lamar, Kanye West, Baby Keem, Lil Baby, Lucky Daye, Giveon, City Girls, Megan Thee Stallion, Cardi B., Latto, Saweetie, Alicia Keys and more.

On the TV/film front, nominees include Candyman, King Richard, RESPECT, Space Jam: A New Legacy, Summer of Soul, The Harder They Fall and more. Actors who received recognition this year are Bel-Air’s Adrian Holmes and Jabari Banks, Black-ish’s Anthony Anderson, Snowfall’s Damson Idris, The Tragedy of Macbeth’s Denzel Washington, Godfather of Harlem and RESPECT’s Forest Whitaker, This Is Us’ Sterling K. Brown, and King Richard’s Will Smith. Aujanue Ellis, Coco Jones, Issa Rae, Mary J. Blige, Queen Latifah, Quinta Brunson, Regina King and Zendaya also received noms for their respective roles in King Richard, Bel-Air, Insecure, Power Book II: Ghost, The Equalizer, Abbott Elementary, The Harder They Fall, and Euphoria/Spider-Man: No Way Home.

For the complete list of nominees, head on over to bet.com. The 2022 BET Awards goes down Sunday, June 26, airing live from Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles at 8p.m.ET only on BET.