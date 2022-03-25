Taraji P. Henson is leveling up her entertainment empire with a partnership at BET Studios. Per a press release provided to The Root, the Oscar nominee’s TPH Entertainment will work with the studio to create content for BET and other Viacom networks like Paramount+, Showtime, CBS and Nickelodeon.

Advertisement

“BET has always been the foundation of my fanbase and a huge supporter of me throughout my career,” Henson said in a statement. “BET Studios understands and perfectly aligns with my vision of why I founded TPH Entertainment, to increase opportunities and create content that will challenge audiences and inspire new perspectives. I am so excited to join them and for the incredible content we will create together. This partnership will be for the culture.”

Well, we can’t argue with her about BET since Baby Boy, Hustle & Flow and Four Brothers have remained fixtures on the cable network’s schedule for years. Seriously though, this is really exciting news because Taraji always picks interesting projects and isn’t afraid to think outside the box. With the power and resources of BET and Viacom behind her company, this deal could lead to some cool things.

The news comes fresh off the announcement that Henson will produce and star in the film adaptation of Alessandro Camon’s play Time Alone. Henson will play Anna, “the mother of a police officer murdered in the line of duty,” and follows her story of grief. With the Emmy nominee producing through TPH Entertainment, perhaps this will be one of the partnership’s first projects?

“I launched TPH Entertainment because I’m deeply invested in finding projects that challenge audiences to think differently and offer new perspectives.” she previously said.

Taraji is set to begin production later this month on The Color Purple movie musical, in which she’ll play Shug Avery. Based on the stage musical adaptation of the 1985 film, Shug and Celie’s relationship is explored deeper than it was in the movie, so the role is a lot more pivotal to Celie’s journey. She also gets a chance to really have fun with the showstopper “Push Da Button.”

Up next, Henson can be heard in the voice cast of Minions: The Rise of Gru, opening July 1.