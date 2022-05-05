On Thursday, it was revealed that SAG Award and Golden Globe-winning actress Taraji P. Henson will be the host for “culture’s biggest night,” a.k.a. the upcoming BET Awards 2022 .

Advertisement

“I am honored to return as the host of the BET Awards and share the stage with so many powerful and prolific artists; you can even say it is the ‘empire’ of Black Excellence,” Henson said in a statement per a press release sent to The Root. “Working with amazing partners like Scott and Connie at BET and Jesse Collins Entertainment is a creative’s dream. I can’t wait to celebrate Black music, entertainment, and culture with our viewers on what will be one unforgettable night.”

BET EVP Specials, Music Programming & Music Strategy Connie Orlando echoed similar sentiments adding:

“Taraji P. Henson is the personification of Black excellence, and we are excited to collaborate with the phenomenal multi-talented stage and screen actress to host the ultimate celebration of Black culture again this year. For over two decades, the BET Awards has been home to Black brilliance, talent, and creativity, providing unforgettable cultural moments, and we look forward to raising the bar for BET Awards 2022.”

While this year is only in its fifth month, it’s already proven to be beyond fruitful for the Empire star. Just last month, Henson was appointed to President Biden’s HBCU Advisory Board alongside NBA star Chris Paul. Prior to that, her TPH Entertainment production banner inked an overall deal with BET, which will now see the Oscar-nominated actress work hand-in-hand with the legacy network to create exclusive content for them, as well as other Viacom networks like Paramount+, Showtime, CBS and Nickelodeon. In addition to that, in February, it was announced that Henson would be taking on the role of Shug Avery in the upcoming movie musical adaptation of The Color Purple.

Be sure to mark your calendars and set your DVR to catch her hosting this year’s BET Awards 2022, airing live Sunday, June 26 at 8 p.m. ET on BET.