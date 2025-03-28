RHOP Star Gizelle Bryant Addresses Robyn & Juan Dixon Drama, Dishes On Chris Bassett, Mia & Gordon
Stephen A. Smith Uses Kobe Bryant's Death in 'Classless' Move, LeBron James Breaks Silence on Stephen A. Smith Beef, Black Twitter Reacts to LeBron Approaching Stephen A., and More LeBron James News

Stephen A. Smith Uses Kobe Bryant's Death in 'Classless' Move, LeBron James Breaks Silence on Stephen A. Smith Beef, Black Twitter Reacts to LeBron Approaching Stephen A., and More LeBron James News

Catching you up on the nasty beef between Stephen A. Smith and LeBron James.

By
Noah A. McGee
Image for article titled Stephen A. Smith Uses Kobe Bryant&#39;s Death in &#39;Classless&#39; Move, LeBron James Breaks Silence on Stephen A. Smith Beef, Black Twitter Reacts to LeBron Approaching Stephen A., and More LeBron James News
Graphic: Images: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for UCLA // Luke Hales, Paras Griffin // Harry How, Harry How // Paras Griffin/Getty Images for PrizePicks, Bryan Steffy // Harry How
Don’t Do That! How Stephen A. Smith Used Kobe Bryant’s Death to Attack LeBron James

Don’t Do That! How Stephen A. Smith Used Kobe Bryant’s Death to Attack LeBron James

Image for article titled Stephen A. Smith Uses Kobe Bryant&#39;s Death in &#39;Classless&#39; Move, LeBron James Breaks Silence on Stephen A. Smith Beef, Black Twitter Reacts to LeBron Approaching Stephen A., and More LeBron James News
Photo: Tommaso Boddi/Getty Images for UCLA // Luke Hales (Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith has reached a new low after his latest rant about LeBron James. To catch you up, their beef was first ignited when James confronted Smith on March 6 after the sports analyst spoke ill of his son, Bronny James. Ever since, the pair have been going back and forth with comments about their exchange, and one another. — Noah A. McGee

Social Media Reminds Stephen A. Smith That He Just Lost His Whole Mind About LeBron James

Social Media Reminds Stephen A. Smith That He Just Lost His Whole Mind About LeBron James

Image for article titled Stephen A. Smith Uses Kobe Bryant&#39;s Death in &#39;Classless&#39; Move, LeBron James Breaks Silence on Stephen A. Smith Beef, Black Twitter Reacts to LeBron Approaching Stephen A., and More LeBron James News
Photo: Paras Griffin // Harry How (Getty Images)

This feud between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith continues getting weirder. Shortly after the Los Angeles Lakers superstar broke his silence on this beef, the “First Take” host responded in the craziest way possible, causing social media to go into an uproar. — Noah A. McGee

LeBron Breaks Silence On Stephen A. Smith Feud In the Shadiest Way

LeBron Breaks Silence On Stephen A. Smith Feud In the Shadiest Way

Image for article titled Stephen A. Smith Uses Kobe Bryant&#39;s Death in &#39;Classless&#39; Move, LeBron James Breaks Silence on Stephen A. Smith Beef, Black Twitter Reacts to LeBron Approaching Stephen A., and More LeBron James News
Photo: Harry How // Paras Griffin/Getty Images for PrizePicks (Getty Images)

Just when we thought the feud between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith couldn’t get any worse, the Los Angeles Lakers superstar went on “The Pat McAfee Show” to throw some shade at the brash “First Take” host. — Noah A. McGee

LeBron James Dishes On His Real Issue With Stephen A. Smith

LeBron James Dishes On His Real Issue With Stephen A. Smith

Image for article titled Stephen A. Smith Uses Kobe Bryant&#39;s Death in &#39;Classless&#39; Move, LeBron James Breaks Silence on Stephen A. Smith Beef, Black Twitter Reacts to LeBron Approaching Stephen A., and More LeBron James News
Photo: Bryan Steffy // Harry How (Getty Images)

Things are only getting messier in the feud between LeBron James and Stephen A. Smith. The future NBA Hall of Famer was caught on a hot mic discussing his issues with the popular TV personality, adding more fuel to their fire. — Noah A. McGee

Black Twitter Responds to LeBron James Clapping at Stephen A. Smith During Knicks Game

Black Twitter Responds to LeBron James Clapping at Stephen A. Smith During Knicks Game

Image for article titled Stephen A. Smith Uses Kobe Bryant&#39;s Death in &#39;Classless&#39; Move, LeBron James Breaks Silence on Stephen A. Smith Beef, Black Twitter Reacts to LeBron Approaching Stephen A., and More LeBron James News
Photo: Ronald Martinez // Cindy Ord/Getty Images for SiriusXM (Getty Images)

Stephen A. Smith was in for a shock during the Los Angeles Lakers’ matchup against the New York Knicks on Thursday night. Instead of interacting with his team in between quarters, LeBron James walked over to Smith to air out his grievances in front of everyone attending the game. — Noah A. McGee

