Stephan A. Smith Has Thoughts on Serena Williams' Super Bowl Dance Break... and the Internet Has No Time for His Ish

The world is still recovering from Kendrick Lamar’s explosive halftime at the Super Bowl, although the star-studded performance was arguably the perfect way to celebrate Black History Month, one sports commentator— to no one’s surprise— isn’t happy about the moment when the one and only Serena Williams graced the stage for a surprise cameo.

The 2023 Super Bowl's Top 5 Black Moments: From Historic Firsts To Rihanna’s Baby Bump CC Share Subtitles Off

English The 2023 Super Bowl's Top 5 Black Moments: From Historic Firsts To Rihanna’s Baby Bump

Seeing the tennis star crip-walk on national television to one of the hottest songs in the world, “Not Like Us,” was in no one’s Super Bowl bingo cards, and it seems like her appearance ruffled Smith’s feathers. The commentator took to his Monday (Feb. 10) edition of “First Take” to criticize Williams’ moves.



“If I’m married and my wife is going to join trolling her ex, go back to his a**, ‘cause clearly you don’t belong with me,” Smith told his colleagues. His co-stars, including former NFL player Shannon Sharpe, responded largely with laughter, but it was clear Smith was dead serious.

Back in 2011, Williams briefly dated Canadian pop star Drake, and since their semi-public breakup, the rapper’s been using his music to troll the tennis star and her husband, co-founder of Reddit Alexis Ohanian. Given that Drake has officially lost the rap battle with Lamar, Williams’ crip-walking moment at the Super Bowl was the perfect chance to get her lick back.

It’s also important to note Williams and Lamar have more in common than just their touchy history with the “One Dance” artist. K. Dot and the Grand Slam champ are both from Compton, which probably explains why she was down to bust a move during the set.

Smith continued on the show saying “What you worried about him for and you’re with me? Bye. Bye.” But even though Smith says his ego would’ve been bruised if he was married to Williams, her actual man came out in full support of the show.



“Pretty fantastic halftime show,” Ohanian said on X. And he’s not the only one that loved the tennis star’s cameo. Also on X, @MissSassbox came to the athlete’s defense saying “Serena Williams didn’t cripwalk to embarrass Drake.” @MissSassbox continued, “Williams is retired from finishing 23 Grand Slams, took a night off from raising her children that co-own professional sports teams, and enjoyed being a part of Black History and Superbowl halftime legacy, while her billionaire husband rooted her on.”

Another user, @LookAtDustin, criticized Smith saying “Stephen A. Smith always got something negative to say about Black Women.” @geeondruh agreed asking “You ain’t married, never been married but in a married woman’s business? Nasty work.”



@kiss_my_grits01 wrote “[Smith’s] response shows he is an insecure man. In order to get divorced you have to find someone who is willing to marry you first.”



Williams wasn’t the only one of Drake’s exes to appear during Lamar’s halftime show. SZA also graced the Super Bowl stage to perform “Luther” and “All the Stars” with the Compton rapper.