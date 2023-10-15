Stephen A. Smith Gives His Two Cents On Jada Pinkett Smith and It's Not Good

As Jada Pinkett Smith continues to promote her new memoir “Worthy” which will be released on Tuesday, the internet continues to share their disapproval of Pinkett Smith being too candid about her personal life.

Pinkett Smith has revealed that her and husband Will Smith have been separated for the last 6 years and were apart—but appeared together—at the 2022 Oscars. She has also discussed her relationship with the late Tupac Shakur and even shared that he once proposed marriage to her.

One of the folks who wants Pinkett Smith to stop talking is Stephen A. Smith. The controversial personality addressed her candidness on his YouTube show Friday. “Let me tell y’all what Will Smith does not deserve: He does not deserve what Jada Pinkett Smith has done to him,” Smith said.

“Now I know people very, very close to Jada Pinkett Smith, and I am not going to utter a disrespectful word about her. That’s not where I’m going. It’s deeper than that. There are a few questions that Jada Pinkett Smith deserves to be asked to her. Where’s your compassion? Where’s your decency?” he continued.

“Where is your respect for a man you still acknowledge as your husband? Where is the respect for a man you walked down the aisle with and pledged your life to in 1997 for better or worse, for rich or poorer, in sickness and in health, ’til death do you part?”

Ultimately, Smith believes Jada is being downright cruel at this point to Will. “Somebody gotta say it to Jada plain and simple: Go to the Torah, go to the Bible, go to the holy Quran, pick whatever you want. Let’s talk about the role of a wife, at least from the perspective of just sparing him.”

“I’m not getting in the right or wrong; it’s none of my business… I know it is uncomfortable and grotesquely unfair to emasculate your husband publicly! Publicly. He’s Will Smith. How much smaller do you want to make him? How could you do this? It’s exceeded cruelty,” Smith remarked.

Smith feels the way a lot of folks said they feel about the whole mess. However, with the book out this week it’s safe to say that a lot more with be revealed about Pinkett Smith.