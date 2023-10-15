Will Smith's Reaction to Jada Pinkett's Shocking Revelations ...Will Surprise You

Everybody is mad at Jada Pinkett Smith—everyone, it seems, except her husband, Academy Award-winning actor Will Smith.

Jada is currently on a press tour supporting her new memoir, “Worthy.” The book is described as “gripping and painfully honest,” and it’s the honesty that people are tripping out about. Particularly the revelation that the Smiths have been separated and living totally separate lives since 2016.

On a new episode of the popular podcast, “On Purpose with Jay Shetty,” the 52-year-old actress sat down to talk about her book. She also got a surprise from the host who read a message from Will.

“I applaud and honor you,” Will writes to Jada. He adds, “If I had read this book 30 years ago, I definitely would have hugged you more. I’ll start now.”

He adds, “Welcome to the authors club. I love you endlessly. Now go get some merlot and take a rest.”

Jada laughs at the end of the letter and says, “He knows I can’t have no merlot,” and then says wistfully, “That’s beautiful. That’s why I can’t divorce that joker.”

The podcast episode is titled, “How to Heal Your Past & Love Yourself Again,” which seems to be the journey that Jada is on. In the episode, Jada and Jay Shetty discuss how her childhood shaped her in good and bad ways. After leaving home for Los Angeles at age 18, she says she had to learn how to allow herself to lay down her ego and live with an open heart.

Fans have been blasting Jada for her revelations about her life, her marriage, and even her past relationship with the late, great Tupac Shakur. But, when she announced the release of the book, Jada promised that she was “taking back” her narrative.

In the book announcement, she wrote on Instagram, that the book would be “a harrowing ride of reclaiming my self-worth while unraveling unspoken truths.”

“My adventures of my youth, meaningful friendships, marriage, motherhood, self-betrayal and self reclamation are mere reflections of the adventures so many of us have taken in search of happiness. My hope is that through the exploration of my own tumultuous situations to the rediscovery of deep love, that we are all reminded that no matter where we may be on our journey, we are all…Worthy.”

“Worthy” hits bookshelves on Tuesday, Oct. 17. You can also see Jada in person on her national book tour. Tickets are available at ourworthyjourney.com.