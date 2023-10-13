Will Smith and Jada Pinkett-Smith May Be Separated, But Here's Why They'll Never Get Divorced

As the world still reels over the recent revelation that Will Smith and wife Jada Pinkett-Smith have been separated since 2016, Jada is revealing yet another surprising tidbit about their marriage.

In a new interview with Parade Magazine in promotion for forthcoming memoir Worthy, the Madagascar actress shared that while she and Will may be living their lives separately—they’re never going to get divorced and because they’re never getting divorced—they don’t have a prenup in place.

“Listen, weddings are beautiful, but they can be very romanticize,” she explained. “I feel that was a very real moment for the two of us to look each other in the eyes, recognize that there would be tough times in this journey and to say to each other, ‘No matter what, we’re going to figure it out and that’s why we don’t need a prenup, because I’m making a promise that divorce won’t be necessary, that we will figure this out.’”

“And we made that promise to each other without all of the bridal wedding beauty; it was just sitting on a log in his mother’s backyard, and going, ‘Hey.’ Having to really look at the possibility of us not being together,” she added.

Later on in the interview, Jada also discusses the reservations she had about coming out and sharing the truth of her journey in her new book. But she ultimately decided that by doing so, she’d be subconsciously freeing other women to walk in and share their truths as well—no matter what it looks like to others.

“I think for me, I feel like women sharing the depths of their journey is still very taboo. I feel like women are still often really judged for the truth of what we endure and what we go through to become the women we want to be,” she said, “It’s not a pretty path, and I think a lot of times women are expected to have very pretty paths, very pretty, conventional, conformed paths. Through everything I’ve been through, I’ve been through the gauntlet. I’ve been through the gauntlet of the harshest criticism, and I am here standing 10-toes-down in my self-worth, right?”

She concluded: “And so, I felt that if anybody can share a lot of the truth of her journey, it would be me, so that other women who might not have that courage yet can feel seen and shed whatever shame or whatever judgment that they might have on their journey.”