Chris Rock Has Something to Say About Jada Pinkett Smith's Recent Comments about Him

Chris Rock is apparently tired of being dragged into the Jada and Will Smith drama and I think I can speak for many people when I say WE ARE ALL TIRED.

The latest in the Rock-Pinkett-Smith drama comes from a slate of interviews Jada has done in the last week promoting her new book Worthy, which publisher Harper Collins describes as “gripping, at times painfully honest.” In a chat with Hoda Kotb on TODAY, Smith dropped a bombshell about her marriage that left all of us scratching our heads.

“I’m really shocked. Mind you, I’m not there. We haven’t called each other husband and wife in a long time,” she revealed.

Smith described the moments just before the slap heard around the world went down on the Oscar stage last year. Most of us were shocked at Will’s sudden outburst telling Rock to “keep my wife’s name out of your f*****g mouth,” but Jada herself was caught off guard by Will referring to her as his wife. She said that while she and Will remained married, the couple had been separated since 2016.

It was during the separation where things got a little messy. In another interview with People, Jada revealed that Rock tried to swoop in and save her amid divorce rumors.

“I think every summer all the reports would come out that me and Will were getting a divorce,” she said. “So [Chris] called me and basically he was like, ‘I’d love to take you out.’ And I was like, ‘What do you mean?’ He was like “Well, aren’t you and Will getting a divorce?”

Smith essentially curved Rock’s pursuit and told him the chatter about her marriage was just rumors. As we all, willingly or not, keep our eyes glued to this bad car wreck, it’s becoming a little more clear why Rock is trying to stay low from all of the drama. It has to be slightly embarrassing to have the world find out that one of Hollywood’s finest shut you down – ouch!

An insider close to Rock told the Daily Mail that he prefers to keep his affairs in-house.

“He is a relatively private person and was just getting to a point where people may have started to move on, but now it’s back in the limelight, and it’s just frustrating that everything is coming back to the forefront,” the insider said.

If you recall, Rock had been radio silent on the entire issue until earlier this when he released his standup special Selective Outrage on Netflix. He alleged that Will should have been mad at his wife instead for her entanglement with R&B singer August Alsina. The two had already revealed in 2020 on The Red Table Talk that Jada’s relationship with Alsina was no secret.

Rock’s tirade against the Smiths during his special went on for a good while – as expected – but, let’s be honest here, did he really think Jada, of all people, would let him have the last word in all of this? Jada might not have revealed that tidbit about shutting down Rock’s date request had he not gone so hard on her in his standup.

Is this the final act in the drama? I’m willing to bet ‘no.’