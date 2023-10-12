Sorry, What?! Florida Man Walks Free After Stabbing His Date, But It Gets Worse

A Florida woman ended up with over 50 stab wounds after an online date gone wrong in February 2022. That’s not even the worst part. This week, she had to go back to court on charges she was slammed with after the incident and the guy who stabbed her walked away free.



Jalisa Edwards told WSVN , she found a man on a dating app and met up with hin at his home in Plantation, Fla on February 25, 2022. She said they headed to the casino and several shopping stores. However, as Edwards was dropping him off, she said she realized she was missing some of her belongings including her phone and money she lended.



Advertisement

On house surveillance footage obtained by The Root, Edwards is heard knocking on the door. The man, who identified himself later as Brandon to the cops, opened the door and the two are heard arguing outside. Edwards is seen in the video walking inside demanding he return her things. Brandon yelled in her face, “Get the f-ck out my crib!” and pushed her three times on her shoulder. Edwards then reached behind him, grabbed a knife out a canister and things escalated into a physical altercation.

Advertisement

In the video, Brandon threw a chair at her and tried to choke her on the counter. Each of them were equipped with kitchen knives at some point throughout the nearly 15-minute confrontation. Brandon eventually wrestled Edwards to the ground and gained control of the knife she was holding. He straddled her and stabbed her over 60 times in her hands as she tried to protect her head.

Advertisement

“Nah, I told you f-cking chill, bitch. Are you stupid?! This my mama’s crib!” he is heard saying as she screeched for help.

Then, the police arrived.

Read more from WSVN:

He is still on top of her when Plantation Police officers rush in. Officer: “Get down, get the [expletive] down now!” They cuff him but he was not the one who ended up with a mug shot. She was. The man, who we are not identifying because he is listed as the “victim,” told police: “…I wasn’t trying to hurt her or kill her. I just really wanted her to leave my house…” Officers wrote he had a “severed tendon in his right pinkie” and a picture shows a cut on his shoulder.

Advertisement

While waiting for medical, the video shows the officers throwing a towel at Edwards head and seemingly to providing more attention to Brandon’s bleeding pinky. Edwards is heard in the video telling the cops he was under the influence of drugs and cut his own hand snatching the knife from her. An officer is heard telling her to shut the f-ck up. Court documents list the man as a victim and redacted his name.

Edwards told WSVN she had three surgeries, over 60 stitches to her hands and 10 staples to her head. Still, she had to show up to court Monday and face charges of trespassing structure while armed, battery and aggravated assault.

Advertisement

According to court documents, she chose not to take a chance arguing in front of a jury and took a plea of 24 months probation. The report says she must also pay restitution for home damages and Brandon’s medical bills.

It’s unclear if Brandon ever faced any criminal apprehension for the incident.