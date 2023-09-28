Teenage Black Girl Stabbed to Death After Friend Allegedly Refused Flowers From Ex-Boyfriend

Across the world, Black women continue to be under attack. Whether it’s for simply doing their job or rejecting another man, they face so much danger for simply living their lives and minding their business.

On Wednesday, 15-year-old Elianne Andam and her friend were headed to school in Croydon, South London. They were waiting for the bus during the morning rush hour in the city.

Advertisement

As they were minding their business, a 17-year-old who was allegedly the ex-boyfriend of Andam’s friend approached her holding flowers and a love note. When her friend declined the gesture, witnesses claim that Andam stepped in between the two as a way to protect her friend, according to Metro.

This is when the boy allegedly started to chase Andam and her friend with a Black knife that was over a foot long before brutally stabbing the 15-year-old girl multiple times in the neck and chest. She was pronounced dead shortly after by local authorities.

Advertisement Advertisement

Later that same morning, the 17-year-old boy in question was arrested and remains in custody.

More from The Guardian:

A spokesperson for Elianne’s family said: “Our hearts are broken by the senseless death of our daughter. Elianne was the light of our lives. She was bright and funny, with many friends who all adored her. “She was only 15 and had her whole life ahead of her, with hopes and dreams for the future. All those dreams have now been shattered. Our lives have fallen apart, along with that of our wider family. We ask the media to please respect our privacy as we try to grieve the short life of our beautiful child.”

Advertisement

The Mayor of London also shared his thoughts on the death of the young Black girl:

Advertisement

It’s extremely unfortunate and disheartening that Black women everywhere cannot go through their day-to-day lives without the threat of being attacked by a man who is insecure or selfish.