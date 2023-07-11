The Doctor Who Abused Simone Biles and Gabby Douglas Was Stabbed Multiple Times In Fla.

Former Team USA gymnastics doctor Larry Nassar who spent decades of his career sexually abusing young female athletes was assaulted in the United States Penitentiary Coleman in Florida on Sunday, July 9, 2023.



The disgraced doctor was stabbed ten times in his chest and back by another inmate and is currently in stable condition.

Nassar was fired from Michigan State University and USA Gymnastics in 2015 due to a wave of allegations against him and was arrested the following year. Hundreds of women and girls banded together and sued for $1 billion in damages. In 2018, Michigan State University paid over 300 victims $500 million.

His trial brought media frenzy as some of his victims are the famed Olympians Simone Biles, Gabby Douglas, Aly Raisman, Maggie Nichols, and McKayla Maroney. In 2021, the women went through a grueling trial process expressing their anger and disappointment in the USA Gymnastics and the U.S. Olympic and Paralympic Committee for their lack of interference when athletes reported abuse from Nassar for months. While on trial Biles said that the government did not do what it should’ve to protect herself and hundreds of other athletes under Nassar’s care:

“I believe without a doubt that the circumstances that led to my abuse and allowed it to continue are directly the result of the fact that the organizations created by Congress to oversee and protect me as an athlete, USA Gymnastics and the United States Olympic and Paralympic Committees failed to do their jobs”. The committees agreed to pay a $380 million settlement to Nassar’s victims.

The 59-year-old plead guilty to possessing over 30,000 child pornography images which was punished with 60 years in prison. Then, he was sentenced to 175 years in prison for sexual abuse while working at Michigan State University, where he served as the Team USA doctor.

