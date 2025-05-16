Social Media Has a Lot to Say About Diddy, DDG, Chris Brown and Tory Lanez Abuse News Going Down in the Same Week

No one is having a worse week than Tory Lanez, but Chris Brown, DDG and Sean “Diddy” Combs are surely the next runner ups. The internet has endured a week’s worth of headlines about these controversial male celebrities, and you can bet folks on social media had a lot to say about all the mess that’s gone down.

To refresh your memory, Diddy’s federal trial began on Monday (May 12), the same day Lanez was rushed to the hospital after being stabbed 14 times by a fellow prison inmate. And although folks like the “Residuals” singer came to his defense, writing “FREE TORY” on Instagram, Brown soon got wrapped up in his own mess after being arrested in the U.K.

And let’s not get started on YouTuber DDG, who’s custody battle has him facing a restraining order on abuse allegations.

Let’s just say, it’s been a tough week to be a music fan... unless you’re like many online who have been rejoicing over the news of all these men facing the music. On X, @Zoyablooms said, “Chris Brown arrested, Tory Lanez injured and in jail, DDG probably also going to jail soon and Diddy is never leaving jail” before adding, “I love good news!”

@acewithplays tweeted they’re ready to “throw something on the GRILLLLL!!!!” following the news of this week.

Another user, @caffeineclouds, wrote that this week was nothing but karma for the allegedly abusive men. “Tory lanez, p diddy, ddg, AND chris brown all getting their karma handed to them in the same week!!!” @bawtibwoy agreed writing, “the way abusers are getting absolutely what they deserved this week. from tory, ddg, diddy and chris brown! KEEP EM COMING!”

Some folks took the time to show love to all the women involved in the men’s drama. “Anyways standing by these three,” @FilmTVRants said referring to pictures of Cassie Ventura, who testified against Diddy in court, Megan Thee Stallion, who Lanez was convicted of shooting in 2020 and Halle Bailey, who alleged physical abuse from DDG. “What a crazy ass 36 hours it’s been,” they continued.

Others online said all the mess going on this week was just too much to handle. “Remove us from the groupchats!! This is a lot to process,” @auntieeunice_ tweeted. Another user, @TrillaryBlinton, agreed saying, “Having to deal with Tory, Diddy, and DDG supporters on Elon’s app all within a 24 hour period” before adding a clip of Atlanta housewife Marlo Hampton saying, “Today drained me.”

Lanez is reportedly in stable condition following the stabbing. Brown still remains in custody in a Manchester jail. Meanwhile, Bailey was granted temporary custody of her and DDG’s son, Halo. And as for Diddy... his trial is expected to last around eight weeks.