Why the Internet Isn't Buying Tory Lanez's Prison Stabbing Story

After a reported attack at the California Correctional Institution in Tehachapi, where Tory Lanez is serving a ten year sentence for shooting Megan Thee Stallion, he’s currently in “good spirits” while healing from over a dozen stab wounds. But some folks aren’t buying it.

Lanez, born Daystar Peterson, was attacked at a housing unit around 7:20 a.m. on Monday (May 12), according to reports. Lanez received medical aid at the medium- and maximum-security facility after he was reportedly stabbed in his back and face. But some fans online are wondering if that story really is true or not.

The day after, the “Say It” rapper’s team shared a statement on his verified Instagram account, detailing how he was also stabbed four times in his torso and twice in “the back of the head.”

“Both of his lungs collapsed, and he was placed on a breathing apparatus. He is now breathing on his own,” the statement added. “Despite being in pain, he is talking normally, in good spirits, and deeply thankful to God that he is pulling through.” The statement, which has over 676,000 likes and 46,000 comments, concluded with the Canadian rapper thanking “everyone for their continued prayers and support.”

But some folks online just aren’t buying the narrative. One X user asked, “wait, you can survive being stabbed in the head?,” while another wrote, “bet he did it for the publicity, tbh.”

A third X user questioned: “Was Tory Lanez actually stabbed? I mean, we gotta hear both sides right?”

Others speculated that “he’s lying,” and how they “need to see proof. And even then how we know he didn’t stab himself.” Someone else suspected he “stabbed himself” to garner “sympathy for streams” because “his last album flopped” and that he really wasn’t stabbed, but asked, “How do we know he didn’t fall on a piece of glass?”

The latter was a not-so-subtle dig at what many online claimed about Megan Thee Stallion during the shooting incident in July 2020, that she actually wasn’t shot, but stepped on glass.

“As a heart transplant recipient, a week after my surgery, one of my lungs collapsed. I was talking, and I wasn’t intubated or on oxygen. With that personal experience, I still don’t believe Tory Lanez lying leprechaun ass,” one user suspected.

Another used replied to the statement on X, because she has “too much Trauma ICU experience & have taken care of countless stabbing victims to let this slide; You get stabbed 14 times, twice being in the head AND bilateral pneumos, YOURE NOT GETTING EXTUBATED AND WILL HAVE MULTIPLE TRIPS TO THE OR!”

Although others celebrated his injuries, writing how “its gonna be a good week” because he was stabbed, and a meme “liking every tweet celebrating tory lanez getting stabbed in prison,” others took a more sympathetic route.

“Tory I love you I’m so glad you are going to be ok,” one user wrote, while another person added: “The fact that people are happy about that need to self-reflect and go see an exorcist to expal those demons living in them!!!” Another X user said, “all these weird ass b*****s wishing death on Tory Lanez.. yall are DISGUSTING.”

Lanez was convicted of three felonies in December 2022: Assault with a semiautomatic firearm; having a loaded, unregistered firearm in a vehicle and discharging a firearm with gross negligence.