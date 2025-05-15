All of 50 Cent's Instagram Posts Trolling Diddy Since the Start of His Trial

Rapper and “Power” producer Curtis “50 Cent” Jackson has had fans in stitches this week with his commentary regarding the explosive allegations made during Sean “Diddy” Combs’ racketeering and sex trafficking trial. Despite the gravity of the case, he’s keeping his fans thoroughly entertained every step of the way.

The disgraced Bad Boy Entertainment boss could potentially be sentenced life behind bars, as he’s currently facing federal charges related to sex trafficking, racketeering conspiracy, and transportation to engage in prostitution. Cassandra “Cassie” Ventura — whom the rapper dated from 2007 to 2018 — took the stand Tuesday (May 13), prompting 50 Cent to unleash a slew of jokes on Instagram. The memes continue to spark discussion amongst fans, as well as a ton of laughs.

In one of his most recent posts, the “Many Men” rapper crafted a post featuring a court document involving plaintiff Jane Doe who claimed Diddy raped her with a “Tootsie Roll”-sized penis. Without missing a beat, Fif photoshopped the classic candy into a post that received over 100k views in less than 24 hours.

“Toosie Roll, Toosie Roll, to the left to the left to the right to the right to the front to the front to the back to the back now slide. LOL THAT’s WHY HE IN THE CORNER Masterbating! @50centaction @bransoncognac,” the 49-year-old teased. Fans in the comment section wasted no time weighing in on the comedy.

“Just take the plea deal Diddy. We don’t need to hear anymore of this,” one fan said. “This revelation actually explains his behavior,” a second teased. “Ain’t no way they wrote that in the paperwork lol,” a third laughed, while another added, “50 been having a blast since this case started.”

During Ventura’s testimony, the “Me & You” singer claimed Diddy asked her to get into an inflatable pool full of baby oil inside a hotel room. According to her, the peculiar request came during the disgraced mogul’s infamous “freak off” parties. 50 Cent swiftly created an AI post featuring Diddy in a baby blowup pool surrounded by bottles of oil.

“D**n he did all that shit to go out like this, SMH This s**t crazier then (sic) regular crazy. 🤔@50centaction @bransoncognac,” 50 Cent captioned.

If that wasn’t enough, 50 Cent even came out swinging on day one of the trial, posting an image of a small statue, teasing after Ventura claimed she was “humiliated” by acts involving urine during the infamous drug-filled parties.

“Diddy said in ya mouth! SMH LOL,” 50 Cent joked.

“Pee Diddy,” one fan wrote alongside laughing emojis. “Just remember, they were together for 11 years. When does a participant become a victim?” a second quipped. “@50cent this isn’t actually funny. Spare a thought for Cassie aye,” a third defended.

While many may laugh, Ventura — currently pregnant with her third child by husband Alex Fine — said the act was nothing short of an icky experience. ““I was squeamish immediately, but high in the moment. That’s about it. You don’t have a lot of control at that moment,” she stated.

Combs has pleaded not guilty to all charges against him.