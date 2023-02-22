Six-year-old Shooter's Fate Now In the Hands of Prosecutor

The Newport News police chief announced Tuesday that the criminal investigation into the shooting of a first grade teacher by her 6-year-old student has concluded, according to The Associated Press. Now, the local prosecutor will determine whether the child will be charged in the incident.



Reports say the boy brought his mother’ s 9mm handgun to Richneck Elementary and shot his teacher, Abigail Zwerner, who sustained serious injuries. Authorities say the firearm was purchased legally, and the boy’s parents said the weapon was secured on a top shelf of his mother’s closet with a trigger lock.

Chief Steve Drew said in a press conference that it’s hard to determine whether the child can be criminally responsible, but it’s not impossible. He said upon first announcing the case, he believed the shooting was intentional.

Drew described a complicated investigation that involved coordinating interviews with first-graders, which required permission from their parents as well as the expertise of a child psychologist. Detectives also had to interview teachers and follow up on various leads as new information came to light. Newport News Commonwealth’s Attorney Howard E. Gwynn told The Associated Press that the city’s detectives handed over three binders of information to his office. Those files do not include the body camera footage of dozens of police officers who responded to the shooting. That video will also be reviewed. “It’s a lot of information and we’re going to carefully review it as we do in every case,” Gwynn said.

Per The Root’s previous report, Virginia considers anyone under the age of 18 years of age to be a child. In addition, the age minimum to be tried as an adult is 14 years old. It may seem unlikely for the boy to be charged (also considering he has an acute mental disability) though, the boy’s parents could be held accountable. They said previously in a statement their son is usually accompanied by one of them to class but the day of the shooting they did not go with him.

They could face a misde me anor crime for leaving a loaded gun where it is accessible to a child under 14, which could be one year in prison and a $2,500 fine.

I wonder what the criminal penalty would be for the school staff... Zwerner’s lawyer stated that staff were notified of a firearm concern several times throughout the school day. The boy’s bag was even searched ahead of the shooting. Before the incident, Zwerner voiced concerns about this particular student’s behavior, but to no avail, her lawyer said. If it’s not criminal charges, they’re certainly going to have to answer to Zwerner’s pending lawsuit.