6-Year-Old Boy in Custody After Opening Fire in Classroom

An elementary school student has been taken into custody after shooting and seriously injuring a teacher, according to NBC News. No students were injured during the incident. The situation reveals a frightening reality: how vulnerable our students are while trying to learn. What’s even more frightening is a child bringing a firearm in to the classroom.



A 6-year-old boy opened fire on a first-grade teacher at Richneck Elementary School in Newport, Va. James Madison University identified the victim as alumna Abigail Zwerner. She suffered life-threatening injuries but is currently in stable condition, per a statement from the Newport News Police Department. Police Chief Steve Drew claims the shooting wasn’t an accident, but did no t disclose what the intention might have been, per a statement.

Virginia considers any person under the age of 18 to be a child and allows children suspected of committing a crime to be taken into immediate custody by a detention order. According to state law, the age minimum to be tried as an adult is 14 years old. Upon sentencing, the child may be able to serve their sentence in juvenile detention until they reach the age to be transferred to adult prison.

Just before Christmas, a 10-year-old boy in Milwaukee was charged as an adult after fatally shooting his mother.

No other details about the six-year-old boy have been disclosed, given his age. But his age does leave parents wondering how he ended up in a situation where he could have harmed his fellow classmates.

Read the parents’ reactions from NBC News:



Molly Hunter, whose three children attend an elementary school in the district, says the response from Newport News Public Schools has been insufficient. “The response from the District has made parents like myself feel like the violence that is happening within the schools isn’t being adequately addressed,” she said. “I believe that the district is working hard — they have had a difficult time staffing our schools. They seem to be stretched thin, and the violence problems are out of control.” Hanan Daoud, who also has children in the school district, agrees. “Being sorry isn’t enough!” Daoud commented on the school district’s social media post about Friday’s shooting. “What’s your plan to stop this drama? Put Metal Detectors in school!!!!” Daoud told NBC News she recalled feeling “paralyzed” after she heard that there had been a shooting Friday.

So far, parents demanded metal detectors, clear backpacks as well as backpack inspection upon entry. Newport News Public Schools Superintendent George Parker III responded to the concerns but didn’t provide a clear plan of action for moving forward.



“There are many concerns that we will need to unpack before we will be able to determine if any additional preventive measures would have impacted the probability of this incident occurring,” he said via CNN.



It’s unclear if or how the child will be prosecuted, but that may be possible if the chief can prove his actions were intentional. Regardless of intention, this incident was preventable. Unfortunately, we’ve experienced far too many school shootings last year to not be prepared for another.

